Sodium-Ion Battery Market Forecast Report 2025-2033, With Profiles Of Altris, Faradion, AMTE Power, Natron Energy, Aquion Energy, NGK Insulators, Hina Battery Technology, Tiamat Energy & NEI

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sodium-ion Battery Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Sodium-ion Battery Market is expected to reach US$ 405.83 million by 2033 from US$ 183.8 million in 2024, with a CAGR of 9.20% from 2025 to 2033.

Some of the main factors driving the growth of the sodium ion battery market share include the growing need for sustainable energy storage solutions, the abundance of sodium resources, the emergence of large-scale energy storage applications, and continuous scientific breakthroughs in sodium-ion battery technology.

In light of growing worries about the shortage of lithium resources and rising costs, the worldwide sodium-ion battery sector is rapidly gaining traction as a viable substitute for lithium-ion batteries. Since sodium is more widely available and abundant worldwide, it provides an affordable and environmentally friendly energy storage option. These batteries are especially attractive for large-scale energy storage, grid stability, and applications in areas with restricted access to lithium resources since they function similarly to lithium-ion systems but employ sodium ions as the charge carriers. In order to overcome some of the major obstacles that have historically hampered sodium-ion technology, the industry is seeing a rise in R&D expenditure aimed at enhancing energy density, cycle life, and safety.

Alternative battery chemistries are becoming more and more in demand as interest in renewable energy, electric mobility, and energy resilience grows. Commercial sodium-ion battery solutions are being actively developed by a number of businesses and research institutes in North America, Europe, and Asia. Market entrance is being facilitated by strategic alliances and pilot-scale manufacturing facilities, especially in the low-speed electric car and stationary storage industries. Sodium-ion batteries are poised to play a significant role in the worldwide shift to sustainable and decentralized energy systems, promoting environmental objectives and energy security, as long as technology advancements and economies of scale persist.

For example, Natron Energy, Inc., a world leader in sodium-ion battery technology, said in April 2024 that it will begin commercial-scale operations at its sodium-ion battery production plant in Holland, Michigan. With this milestone, sodium-ion batteries were produced on a commercial scale for the first time in US history. Compared to other battery technologies, these batteries provide a domestic supply chain, a longer cycle life, a better power density, and special safety features. Additionally, these were the only sodium-ion batteries available at the time that were listed by the UL. Such initiatives greatly enhance the prospects for the sodium ion battery industry.

The availability of sodium resources in comparison to lithium is another significant growth-inducing factor propelling the development of sodium-ion batteries. According to reports, sodium is present in the Earth's crust in large quantities (282,000 ppm), but lithium is only found in little amounts (20 ppm). Furthermore, supply chain issues for lithium-ion batteries, which presently control the majority of the battery market, are brought on by the world's finite lithium sources. On the other hand, sodium is universally accessible, allaying worries about geopolitical dependence and resource shortages. This benefit facilitates the market demand for sodium ion batteries by adding stability to the supply chain and lowering production costs, making sodium ion batteries an achievable alternative.

The market expansion is being supported by the cost-effectiveness and significant benefits of sodium-ion batteries over lithium-ion (Li-ion) substitutes. Because sodium is more abundant and less expensive than lithium, sodium-ion batteries provide a more affordable option, reducing manufacturing costs and increasing its appeal for large-scale uses like consumer electronics and energy storage. Furthermore, sodium-ion batteries are more suitable for a variety of climates and sectors due to their capacity to function well in a larger range of temperatures. Adoption of sodium-ion technology is further accelerated by the growing need for sustainable, affordable alternatives to conventional Li-ion batteries as well as the growing need for renewable energy storage choices.

The world's first high-efficiency sodium-ion battery energy storage system (BESS), the 'MC Cube-SIB ESS,' was unveiled by BYD in 2024. The device features BYD's Long Blade Battery, which provides enhanced safety and a 2.3MWh energy storage capacity. With benefits including lower manufacturing costs, increased safety, and faster charge/discharge rates, sodium-ion batteries are a viable substitute for Li-ion technology.

The market for sodium-ion batteries is growing as a result of the ongoing rise in demand for environmentally friendly energy storage options. Energy storage is a major factor in guaranteeing energy availability and, consequently, driving product adoption as a result of the growing trend toward the usage of renewable energy sources. The European Environmental Agency estimates that 24.1% of the EU's total energy consumption in 2023 came from renewable sources. Because of its high energy density and storage capacity, sodium-ion batteries are being utilized more and more to store energy generated by renewable sources like solar and wind, and the industry is expanding.

Furthermore, they are appealing for grid integration and peak load control due to their capacity to store significant amounts of energy over lengthy periods of time, which complements the intermittent nature of renewable energy output and helps to expand the market.

In the sodium-ion battery industry, material and electrolyte stability is a major problem that has an immediate effect on cycle life, efficiency, and overall performance. Because sodium ions are bigger and more reactive than lithium ions, sodium-ion batteries frequently experience greater rates of electrode deterioration. Over several charge-discharge cycles, this causes structural stress and instability in the electrode materials. Furthermore, as many of the current choices do not enable long-term chemical stability and safe operation, finding appropriate and stable electrolytes continues to be a major challenge. Together, these problems reduce the batteries' lifespan and dependability, especially under severe usage scenarios. The commercial success of sodium-ion technology depends on resolving these stability issues through enhanced electrolyte formulations and sophisticated material engineering.

One major drawback of sodium-ion battery technology is their performance in extremely hot or cold climates. Extremely high or low temperatures can negatively impact these batteries' ability to retain charge, produce energy, and maintain overall safety since they tend to be less stable and effective. Low temperatures cause electrolytes' ionic conductivity to drop, which results in slow ion movement and a smaller battery capacity.

On the other hand, high temperatures raise the possibility of thermal runaway or short circuiting by hastening the breakdown of electrolytes and degrading the structural integrity of electrode materials. Because of their sensitivity to temperature, sodium-ion batteries cannot be used in regions with harsh weather or in sectors like aerospace or automotive that need to withstand high temperatures. Improving thermal stability is crucial for increased dependability and adoption.

Key Attributes:

