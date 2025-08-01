Vietnam: A Hotspot For Global Used Car Traders With Significant Development Potential

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global used car market is evolving, driven by rising car ownership and a shift towards cost-effective buying. In Vietnam, growing middle class and favorable import conditions boost demand for used cars. Opportunities abound for international traders. Explore Vietnam's burgeoning market with our detailed analysis. Dublin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Used Car Industry Research Report 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the continuous expansion of the global automobile ownership and the gradual change of consumer consumption concept from "buying new products" to "prioritizing cost performance", the used car market is developing rapidly and has become a key force in promoting the sustainable development of the automobile industry.

The industrial chain of the used car industry covers multiple links, including vehicle supply, evaluation and pricing, transaction circulation, after-sales service and remanufacturing. The publisher analysis shows that the upstream mainly includes vehicle source acquisition, such as personal vehicle replacement, leasing or online car-hailing recycling, and corporate fleet retirement.

The midstream involves vehicle inspection, valuation assessment, vehicle condition preparation, pricing and display, which are usually completed by used car platforms, evaluation agencies or dealers. The downstream includes sales channels (online platforms, offline showrooms), financial services (installment payments, car loans), insurance and transfer services, and some vehicles also enter the remanufacturing, export or dismantling and utilization links.

The global used car market demand continues to grow and has become a key component of the automotive industry chain. As the global car ownership continues to rise and consumers' acceptance of cost-effective travel methods increases, used cars have gradually evolved from "price supplements" to mainstream consumer choices. According to the publisher's analysis, as the global car ownership continues to rise and consumers' acceptance of cost-effective travel methods increases, used cars have gradually evolved from "price supplements" to mainstream consumer choices.

In developed countries such as the United States, Japan and Germany, the volume of used car transactions has long exceeded the sales of new cars, and the market system is relatively mature, covering online platforms, certified car systems, third-party testing, installment finance, after-sales warranty and other diversified services. In emerging markets such as China, India, Brazil, Indonesia, and Vietnam, the increase in car penetration and the increase in residents' consumption capacity are driving the rapid increase in used car sales, and used car transactions are showing a significant growth momentum.

The demand for used cars in Vietnam is growing rapidly. According to the publisher's analysis, the main driving forces for the growth of Vietnam's used car market include the rise of the middle class and the increase in disposable income, which has prompted consumers to prefer used cars with higher cost performance. At the same time, preferential import tariffs and diversified import sources have reduced the cost of buying cars.

The legal import of used cars in Vietnam in 2024 exceeded 4 million US dollars, and mainly used passenger cars. The import value of used passenger cars accounts for more than 90% of the total import value, and the import value of used commercial vehicles accounts for less than 10% of the total import value. According to the publisher's analysis, the main sources of used car imports in Vietnam include the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, the Netherlands and other countries.

The publisher predicts that driven by policy subsidies, consumption upgrades, and increased car penetration, Vietnam's used car market has significant development potential and is expected to continue to expand rapidly in the next few years.

Report Scope:

Overview of the Used Car Industry in Vietnam

The Economic and Policy Environment of Used Car Industry in Vietnam

The Market Size of Used Car Industry in Vietnam (2025-2034)

Analysis of Major Used Car Industry Manufacturers in Vietnam Main Driving Forces and Market Opportunities of Used Car Industry in Vietnam Key Questions Answered:

What are the main driving forces, challenges and opportunities of Used Car industry in Vietnam during the forecast period of 2025-2034?

Which companies are the main players in Vietnam's Used Car industry market and what are their competitive advantages?

What is the expected revenue of Vietnam's Used Car industry market during the forecast period of 2025-2034?

Which part of Vietnam's Used Car industry market is expected to dominate the market in 2034?

What are the main disadvantages facing Vietnam's Used Car industry? How can foreign capital enter Vietnam's Used Car industry? Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $17.92 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered Vietnam



Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Demographics of Vietnam

1.3 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.4 Minimum Wages Standard in Vietnam

2 Overview of Used Car Industry

2.1 Definition and Classification of the Used Car Industry

2.1.1 Definition of the Used Car Industry

2.1.2 Classification of Used Car

2.2 Used Car Industry Chain in Vietnam

2.2.1 Upstream: Vehicle Source Acquisition

2.2.2 Midstream: Vehicle inspection, Valuation Assessment, Vehicle Condition Preparation, Pricing and Display

2.2.3 Downstream: End-user Sales Services

2.3 The Policy Environment of Used Car Industry in Vietnam

2.4 Publisher's recommendations for foreign companies investing in Vietnam's Used Car industry

3 Supply and Demand of Used Car Industry in Vietnam

3.1 Supply Analysis

3.1.1 Sources of Used Car Supply in Vietnam in Vietnam

3.1.2 Volume of Used Car Transactions in Vietnam

3.1.3 Trends and Changes in Used Car Supply in Vietnam

3.2 Demand Analysis

3.2.1 Market Size of Used Car in Vietnam

3.2.2 Market Demand Group of Used Car in Vietnam

3.2.3 Factors affecting Used Car Purchases in Vietnam

4 Import and Export of Used Car Industry in Vietnam

4.1 Import Situation of Vietnam's Used Car Industry

4.2 Export Situation of Vietnam's Used Car Industry

5 Market Competition of Used Car Industry in Vietnam

5.1 Entry Barriers to Vietnam's Used Car Industry

5.1.1 Technical Barriers

5.1.2 Regulatory Approval Barriers

5.1.3 Capital Investment Barriers

5.2 Competition Structure in Vietnam's Used Car Industry

6. Analysis of Main Companies of Vietnam's Used Car

7. Outlook of Used Car Industry in Vietnam 2025-2034

7.1 Analysis of Development Factors of Vietnam's Used Car Industry

7.2 Supply Forecast of Used Car Industry in Vietnam

7.3 Demand Forecast of Used Car Market in Vietnam

7.4 Import and Export Forecast of Used Car Industry in Vietnam

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Vietnamese Used Car Industry

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900