Human Resources Takes Centre Stage In Aviation's Sustainability Push

Airlines use HR to cut emissions with remote work, digital systems, and green training, making it key to net-zero goals.

- Giovanna MirabileKALKARA, SOUTH EAST, MALTA, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As airlines work to cut carbon emissions and meet net-zero targets by 2050, one area is starting to gain more attention: human resources.While much of the aviation industry's climate focus has been on cleaner fuels and electric ground vehicles, experts say the people behind daily operations could play just as important a role. From hiring and training to digital systems and flexible work, HR departments are beginning to influence how airlines meet their environmental goals.Aviation makes up about 2.5% of global carbon emissions, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). And with air travel expected to grow, reducing that number will require change across the entire industry, not just in engineering.One growing trend is known as sustainability in aviation HR . This means bringing climate awareness into how companies hire, train, and manage staff. It includes looking for employees who understand environmental issues, offering training on topics like energy efficiency, and encouraging low-impact travel to and from work.Some companies have already started making changes. For example, many airlines in Europe have moved support roles to remote or hybrid work models. This has led to fewer internal flights and commuting, helping cut travel-related emissions by up to 40%. A study from Cornell University and Microsoft in 2023 found that full-time remote work can reduce a worker's carbon footprint by more than half. Even hybrid models can cut emissions by nearly 30%.Digital tools are also making a difference. HR teams are switching from paper-based processes to cloud systems, electronic contracts, and online payroll. A 2024 report from the Global Sustainable Aviation Forum found that digital HR operations can lower administrative emissions by up to 30% over five years.Some companies are also offering green onboarding. One large maintenance provider in the Middle East recently added a sustainability module to its new employee training. It covers things like sorting waste, saving energy, and using lower-emission transport options like e-bikes or carpooling. The company saw a 17% improvement in recycling and a 12% drop in energy use within a year.As airlines invest more in clean technologies like sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and electric equipment, they also need skilled people to manage those changes. HR teams are helping by quickly hiring and placing the right staff in new green projects. According to IATA, SAF use is expected to grow from less than 1% of fuel today to 10% by 2030, which means more training and hiring will be needed.Aviation HR provider Aeroates is one example of a company helping airlines plan for this shift. They work with clients to add sustainability goals to job descriptions, build digital systems, and stay up to date with environmental rules and regulations.There is also evidence that these changes are good for business. A 2025 survey by Deloitte found that 67% of airline executives saw better employee engagement when HR policies supported sustainability. More than half said their teams also became more efficient.While aircraft design and clean fuel remain central to cutting emissions, many in the industry now believe people will play a bigger role than expected. Culture, behaviour, and day-to-day choices all matter, and that is where HR comes in.With just 25 years left to hit net-zero targets, aviation companies are realising that sustainability needs to reach every part of the business. That includes the people who help it run every day. Human resources may not have been part of the climate conversation in the past, but it is becoming a key part of the solution.

