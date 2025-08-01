UAE: Police Officer Injured In Traffic Accident RAK Officials Visit Him In Hospital

A patrol driver in the Ras Al Khaimah police force was admitted to the hospital after being involved in a traffic accident.

Authorities from the emirate visited him to check on the patrol officer's health and "lift his spirits".

Recommended For You CBSE mandates CCTV cameras in schools to ensure physical, emotional safety Kuwait busts major corruption network exchanging bribes for illegal advantages

The delegation from RAK police wished him a speedy recovery, and hoped for a full return to his career with health and wellness.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This visit comes as a result of the police's commitment to establish the positive relationship between the senior leadership and their associates, authorities said.

The initiative is a part of providing support to fellow officers in both good and bad times, and to help increase communication and optimism within the force.