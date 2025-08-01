UAE: Police Officer Injured In Traffic Accident RAK Officials Visit Him In Hospital
A patrol driver in the Ras Al Khaimah police force was admitted to the hospital after being involved in a traffic accident.
Authorities from the emirate visited him to check on the patrol officer's health and "lift his spirits".Recommended For You CBSE mandates CCTV cameras in schools to ensure physical, emotional safety Kuwait busts major corruption network exchanging bribes for illegal advantages
The delegation from RAK police wished him a speedy recovery, and hoped for a full return to his career with health and wellness.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
This visit comes as a result of the police's commitment to establish the positive relationship between the senior leadership and their associates, authorities said.
The initiative is a part of providing support to fellow officers in both good and bad times, and to help increase communication and optimism within the force.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
CommentsNo comment