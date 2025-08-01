Merso Launches The First AI-Powered Financial Infrastructure For The Digital Economy

Merso

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Merso officially launches the world's first AI-powered lending infrastructure purpose-built for digital assets. Backed by $3 million in seed funding from founders and strategic investors, Merso is introducing a new paradigm in credit: one that is centered not on borrowers, but on the assets themselves.

Founded in August 2023, Merso has spent two years building and training its proprietary AI engine - using billions of on-chain transactions and digital asset behaviors as its foundation. The result is an infrastructure layer that delivers real-time asset-level risk scoring, dynamic loan terms, and full lifecycle automation - with zero friction for users and no exposure for platforms.

"Merso is designed to unlock access and liquidity across digital economies - starting with Web3 gaming and tokenization," said David Pérez-Iturralde, CEO and Founder of Merso. "We've built something both highly technical and commercially proven. The impact is already measurable - and this is just the beginning."

Momentum at Launch

Merso enters the market with strong traction: over 50 Web3 Game Studios and Publishers - including multiple global top 10 titles - are already whitelisted and preparing to integrate.

Early partners have seen up to 40% higher conversion rates and 60%+ increases in average transaction size on high-ticket digital assets. Merso enables this growth without requiring changes to a platform's tokenomics, contracts, or compliance posture.

Built to Scale. Designed for Trust.

Merso brings together a world-class team of financial veterans, elite engineers, and Web3 leaders - including executive leadership behind a prior $1B+ exit in the traditional finance sector.

The platform is fully compliant with U.S. and EU standards, and integrates seamlessly into game studios, tokenization platforms, and digital marketplaces - without requiring changes to smart contracts or asset architecture.

About Merso

Merso provides the financial infrastructure for digital economies. From Web3 game studios to tokenized real estate platforms, Merso enables partners to offer intelligent, AI-driven credit with no complexity - while unlocking greater access and liquidity for users.

To learn more, visit

Media contact: [email protected]

Photo:

SOURCE Merso

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED