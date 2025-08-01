(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Parimatch is proud to cooperate with Leeds United F.C. as the official sleeve partner for the men's first team. The collaboration begins as the club returns to the Premier League in the 2025/26 season.

Parimatch Announces Exclusive Global Partnership as a Sleeve Partner of Leeds United F.C.



With a rich football legacy and a fan base known for its passion and loyalty, Leeds United is back where it truly belongs - in the top flight. And Parimatch is here to capture that moment, celebrate it, and support it, loud and clear.



Parimatch is the #1 global gaming platform with 30+ years of experience delivering bold, high-energy campaigns that connect fans and sport. The brand has teamed up with top clubs and athletes around the world, and its return to the Premier League shows its focus on staying at the top of the game.



This season, the Parimatch logo will appear on the left sleeve of Leeds United's official home and away kits. The branding will also be visible at Elland Road, Thorp Arch, on perimeter LEDs, and across club media backdrops.



Together, Parimatch and Leeds will launch a series of joint digital campaigns and activations throughout the season, bringing fans closer to the Premier League's action and passion.



“This partnership is about more than just a logo. It's about backing ambition. Leeds United represents resilience, loyalty, and a return to where they belong - the Premier League. At Parimatch, we partner with clubs that play to lead, not follow. That's exactly the spirit we see in Leeds, and we're here to back it,” said the Parimatch Press Office .

“We're pleased to bring Parimatch on board with the club as our new sleeve partner. They are a trusted brand that has worked within the sporting industry for a long time, showing commitment to the game. We will work closely with the Parimatch team to continue our commitment to delivering innovative campaigns and activations where possible,” Commented Morrie Eisenberg, Chief Business Officer at Leeds United .



For fans who may be new to Leeds United, the club is one of the most historic football clubs in England. It is known for its passionate fans, classic white kits, and legendary home ground, Elland Road. After two seasons away, Leeds are back in the Premier League, and Parimatch is here to show the world what that return means.