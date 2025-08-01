Comau Acquires Automha To Expand Global Logistics And Warehouse Automation Capabilities

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Comau completes acquisition of logistics automation company Automha

August 1, 2025 by David Edwards

Comau has completed its acquisition of Automha , an Italian company specializing in warehousing and automated intralogistics systems.

This investment marks a significant step in Comau's journey to expand its capabilities and market presence in the rapidly growing logistics and warehouse automation sector.

The purchase is perfectly aligned with Comau's strategy to accelerate diversification into high-growth markets by leveraging its strong foundation in industrial robotics, software-driven automation, and human-centric technology.

With Automha, Comau significantly enhances its offering of high-performance and scalable solutions, reconfirming and strengthening its Italian roots and operations.

The transaction will also ensure continuity for Automha's existing structure and customers while enabling expanded global presence and service capabilities under the Comau brand.

Automha will continue to operate with the same organization and strategic vision, keeping people, quality and innovation at its core.

Franco Togni retains his position as CEO while Gianni Togni and Roberta Togni, in addition to continuing in their current roles, have joined the Comau Executive Committee to contribute to the ongoing development of both companies.

Moreover, given that Comau and Automha offer fully complementary capabilities, their collaboration will enhance the mutual project and customer portfolios of the companies.

Pietro Gorlier, CEO of Comau, says:“The acquisition of Automha represents an important step in our journey to create an even stronger Italian technology hub, and establish global leadership in the advanced automation sector. It also allows us to accelerate our growth in a high-potential market like logistics.

“With Automha, we have found a partner whose complementary expertise and capabilities enable us to deliver fully integrated, scalable solutions to meet new market challenges and the evolving needs of customers around the world.”

Franco Togni, founder of Automha, says:“Joining forces with Comau is an evolution for Automha and opens exciting new opportunities for growth and innovation.

“By combining our deep knowledge of logistics automation with Comau's global scale, advanced robotics, and digital technologies, we have a greater platform to grow, innovate, and bring even more value to our clients around the world.”