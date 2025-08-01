Collagen Peptide And Gelatin Market Growing At 5.3% CAGR To Hit $7.67 Billion By 2030

Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market

Global collagen peptide and gelatin market was estimated at $4.55 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $7.67 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3%

DELAWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inclination of consumers towards a healthy lifestyle, increase in demand of collagen peptide and gelatin as a functional ingredient in the food processing industry, and surge in consumption of nutraceuticals drive the growth of the global collagen peptide and gelatin market . Also, there has been a steep increase in demand for collagen peptide products and its supplements among consumers during the pandemic.Request Sample Copy of Report:Collagen peptide and gelatin are both derived from collagen, which is a protein abundant in connective tissues. Collagen peptides are short chains of amino acids obtained by breaking down the full-length collagen molecule. They are easily digestible and commonly used in dietary supplements for skin, joint, and bone health. Gelatin is a form of collagen and is produced by boiling animal bones and connective tissues, which results in a substance that gels when cooled. Collagen peptides are used in improving skin elasticity and joint function, while gelatin is widely used in cooking, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics for its gelling properties.??The rise in popularity of protein supplements significantly boosts the market demand for collagen peptides and gelatin is driven by an increase in awareness of their unique health benefits. As more consumers integrate protein supplements into their diets to support muscle growth, recovery, and overall wellness, collagen peptides and gelatin are gaining traction for their distinct advantages. Unlike traditional protein sources, collagen provides specific amino acids that support joint health, skin elasticity, and connective tissue repair, making it a highly sought-after ingredient in the fitness and wellness communities. Moreover, this demand is amplified by the growing interest in holistic health and beauty from within, where consumers seek products that offer both functional and aesthetic benefits.Buy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):In addition, the versatility of collagen peptides and gelatin in various product formats, including powders, bars, and beverages, caters to diverse consumer preferences and lifestyles. The convenience of incorporating collagen into daily routines through smoothies, coffee, or snacks appeals to busy individuals looking for effortless ways to enhance their protein intake. The adaptability has led to a proliferation of new product launches and innovations in the functional food and beverage sectors, further driving market growth. Furthermore, endorsements from fitness influencers and health professionals have strengthened consumer confidence in collagen-based supplements, making them a staple in the health and wellness industry. Thus, all these factors contribute to the growth of collagen peptide and gelatin market.Allergies and dietary restrictions significantly restrain market demand for collagen peptides and gelatin which limit their adoption among a broader consumer base. Collagen peptides and gelatin are primarily derived from animal sources such as bovine, porcine, and marine, which raises concerns for individuals with specific allergies, such as fish or shellfish allergies. These allergens pose serious health risks, deterring allergic consumers from using these products. In addition, the increasing prevalence of vegan and vegetarian diets further restricts the market. As these populations avoid animal-derived products for ethical, health, or environmental reasons, the appeal of collagen peptides and gelatin diminishes, reducing potential market penetration.Make an Enquiry:Moreover, dietary restrictions related to religious and cultural practices also impact the collagen peptide and gelatin market trend. For instance, certain religious groups, such as those following kosher or halal diets, require specific certifications for animal-derived products. Obtaining these certifications may be costly and time-consuming for manufacturers, creating additional barriers to market entry and expansion. Furthermore, individuals with specific dietary restrictions, such as those on low-protein diets for medical reasons, may avoid collagen supplements and limit the market's reach. Thus, all these factors limit the growth of collagen peptide and gelatin market.The development of collagen-infused beverages creates substantial opportunities in the collagen peptide and gelatin industry by expanding product offerings and catering to the growing demand for functional and convenient nutrition solutions. Collagen-infused beverages, such as protein shakes, smoothies, coffees, and flavored waters, provide an easy and enjoyable way for consumers to incorporate the benefits of collagen into their daily routines. This convenience factor appeals particularly to busy individuals seeking quick and effective ways to enhance their health and wellness. As consumers become increasingly aware of the specific benefits of collagen, such as improved skin elasticity, joint health, and muscle recovery, the appeal of these ready-to-drink products continues to grow.Moreover, the innovation in beverage formulations allows manufacturers to target diverse consumer preferences and demographics, which in turn boosts the collagen peptide and gelatin market opportunities. By offering a variety of flavors, functional combinations (e.g., collagen with vitamins, minerals, or adaptogens) , and formats (e.g., on-the-go bottles, single-serve sachets) , brands attract a broader audience, including fitness enthusiasts, aging populations, and beauty-conscious consumers. In addition, this diversification enhances market reach and encourages repeat purchases and brand loyalty, as consumers find products that specifically meet their needs and taste preferences, allowing to boost collagen peptide and gelatin market size. The marketing potential for collagen-infused beverages is substantial. Leveraging trends such as beauty from within and holistic health, brands effectively communicate the multifaceted benefits of collagen in an easily consumable form. Furthermore, collaborations with influencers, wellness experts, and health professionals further boost consumer confidence and drive product adoption and present several opportunities for collagen peptide and gelatin market growth.The collagen peptide and gelatin market analysis is done on the basis of type, source, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into gelatin and collagen peptides. As per source, the market is segregated into bovine, porcine, marine, and others. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into food & beverages, nutraceuticals & dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.Players operating in the global collagen peptide and gelatin market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their collagen peptide and gelatin market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Key players profiled in this report include Amicogen, Gelita AG, Tela Bio, Inc., Nitta Gelatin, Inc., Darling Ingredients, Lonza Group, Gelnex, Norland Products, Inc., Tessenderlo Group NV, and Ewald Gelatine.KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY??By type, the gelatin segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2023.?Depending on source, the bovine segment was the dominant segment in the global collagen peptide and gelatin market during the collagen peptide and gelatin market forecast period.??On the basis of application, the food & beverages segment was the major revenue generator in 2023.?Region wise, North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2023.

