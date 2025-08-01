GCC Cryptocurrency Market Size To Surpass USD 3,487.0 Million By 2033, At A CAGR Of 16.75%

Market Size in 2024: USD 744.3 Million

Market Size in 2033: USD 3,487.0 Million

Market Growth Rate 2025-2033: 16.75%

According to IMARC Group's latest research publication,“ GCC Cryptocurrency Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Type, Component, Process, Application, and Country, 2025-2033“ , the GCC cryptocurrency market size was valued at USD 744.3 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 3,487.0 Million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.75% from 2025-2033.

Our report includes:



Market Dynamics

Market Trends and Market Outlook

Competitive Analysis

Industry Segmentation Strategic Recommendations

Grab a sample PDF of this report : https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-cryptocurrency-market/requestsample

GCC Cryptocurrency Market Trends & Drivers:

The GCC cryptocurrency market is booming, driven by strong government support and clear regulations. The UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority reports over 60% of crypto exchanges now comply with its licensing framework, fostering trust. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 pushes blockchain adoption, with its AI Center of Excellence backing crypto-friendly policies. Bahrain's Central Bank has licensed 10 crypto firms, like Rain, to operate legally. These moves create a safe space for investors and businesses, encouraging innovation and drawing global players, making the GCC a hotspot for digital finance.

Growing institutional investment is fueling the GCC's crypto market. A Dubai Multi Commodities Centre survey shows 45% of regional banks now offer crypto-related services, up significantly from prior levels. Emirates NBD's AI-driven trade finance platform integrates blockchain, streamlining transactions. The National Bank of Bahrain launched the Gulf's first Bitcoin-linked product, attracting accredited investors. This institutional push, backed by robust infrastructure, boosts market liquidity and credibility, drawing in high-net-worth individuals and firms, and positioning the GCC as a leader in crypto adoption.

The rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms is reshaping the GCC's crypto landscape. Over 30% of UAE crypto users engage with DeFi, per a Binance MENA report, seeking higher yields and financial inclusivity. Oman's Capital Market Authority registered five DeFi-focused VASPs, supporting smart contract innovation. Bybit's partnership with DMCC nurtures DeFi startups through hackathons, fostering real-world applications like cross-border payments. This trend empowers users with accessible, transparent finance tools, driving market growth and aligning with the GCC's digital transformation goals.

How AI is Reshaping the Future of GCC Cryptocurrency Market

Artificial intelligence is transforming the Gulf Cooperation Council's cryptocurrency market by boosting efficiency and innovation. AI-driven trading algorithms are now used by over 70% of crypto exchanges in the UAE, enabling faster, smarter trades. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 supports this through its AI Center of Excellence, encouraging blockchain integration. Companies like Emirates NBD are piloting AI-powered trade finance platforms, while Bahrain's Rain exchange leverages AI for customer insights. These advancements, backed by government initiatives and corporate adoption, are making the GCC a global crypto hub, enhancing security and accessibility for investors.

GCC Cryptocurrency Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Analysis by Type:



Bitcoin

Ethereum

Bitcoin Cash

Ripple

Litecoin

Dashcoin Others

Analysis by Component:



Hardware Software

Analysis by Process:



Mining Transaction

Analysis by Application:



Trading

Remittance

Payment Others

Country Analysis:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait Oman

Recent News and Developments in GCC Cryptocurrency Market



July 2025: Dubai's real estate sector embraces cryptocurrency, with developers like Emaar accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum for property purchases, streamlining transactions via blockchain. Over 20% of luxury property sales in Dubai now involve crypto, boosting market accessibility for global investors.

June 2025: UAE's RAKBANK partners with Bitpanda to enable customers to buy and sell crypto directly through banking apps, a first in the region. This integration supports 15 major cryptocurrencies, enhancing retail adoption with 30% of users exploring crypto trading. May 2025: Bahrain's Central Bank launches a blockchain-based trade finance platform, cutting cross-border transaction times by 50%. The platform, adopted by 12 regional banks, uses smart contracts to improve transparency and efficiency in supply chain finance.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302