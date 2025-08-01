Kiara Advani Set To Stir Box Office With These 6 Films Check List

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has recently become a mother. But in the meantime, she is fully prepared to create a stir at the box office with many films. So let's see the complete list of her upcoming films

Kiara Advani will be seen as the lead actress in the film 'War 2'. This film will be released in theaters on 14 August this year. Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR will be seen with her in this film. People are looking forward to see her chemistry with Hrithik Roshan which looked promising after trailer and song release.

Toxic

Kiara is ready to rock the film 'Toxic'. Recently its motion poster has been released, seeing which the fans have become very excited. Yash will be seen opposite her in this film. This film will be released in the year 2026.

Don 3

According to media reports, actress Kiara Advani will soon be seen in the film 'Don 3'. Ranveer Singh will be seen in the lead role with her in this film. She has also started shooting for this film. Kiara will start shooting for it from the year 2026. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see how much this film earns at the box office.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha 2

Kiara and Karthik will once again be seen in the lead roles in the film 'Satya Prem Ki Katha 2'. However, the release date of this film has not been revealed. Let us tell you that 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' was released in the year 2023. It earned a lot at the box office.

Rowdy Rathore 2

According to media reports, Kiara has replaced Sonakshi Sinha in the sequel of Akshay Kumar's film 'Rowdy Rathore'. However, its release date has not been revealed yet.

Swap

Along with this, Kiara Advani is also going to create a stir with the film 'Adal-Badal'. Her husband Siddharth Malhotra will also be seen with her in this film. At the same time, fans have become very excited to see both of them on the big screen once again.