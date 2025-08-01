Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moldova Hosts Twinned Karabakh Schools Summer Camp For Martyrs' Children (PHOTO)

2025-08-01 03:06:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. The VI Summer Camp "Twinned Karabakh schools" dedicated to the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" is being held in the capital of Moldova, Chisinau, from July 29 through August 4, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend .

The organizers of the camp, which is being held with the support of the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund, are the "CAM" Azerbaijani-Moldovan Union, "Zafar" Public Union for Support to Martyrs' Families, the Congress of Moldovan Azerbaijanis, and the Cultural Center of Azerbaijanis in Switzerland.

Along with the children of martyrs from Azerbaijan, the event is also attended by children of Azerbaijani families living in Moldova.

As part of the program, participants will receive professional training in various fields, gain new knowledge and skills through introductions and group sessions.

At the same time, they will have the opportunity to visit historical, cultural, and tourist sites of Moldova.

