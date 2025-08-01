Sustainable Handmade Boho Floor Lamps Now Available At Home And Soul Furniture

Rattan Floor Lamps Home and Soul Dubai

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Home and Soul Furniture proudly introduces a collection of handmade floor lamps that seamlessly blend modern aesthetics with bohemian charm. This eco-friendly range is designed to bring a sophisticated yet warm touch to any space, combining sustainable materials with unique, handcrafted designs. The collection caters to a variety of interior preferences, offering something for both minimalist and boho-inspired decor.Emile Cane Floor LampA beautifully woven cane shade that brings organic warmth and sophistication to any room. This lamp is perfect for those looking to introduce natural textures with a contemporary edge.Wooden Tripod Floor Lamp with Woven Rattan ShadeCombining rustic elegance and boho flair, this lamp features a wooden tripod base with a woven rattan shade, offering a cozy and stylish lighting solution for any living space.Louise Floor LampA sleek, minimalist design with an elegant stand and chic shade that brings a touch of modern glamour to any room. Perfect for those who appreciate simplicity and sophistication.Pauline Sustainable Floor LampHandcrafted with eco-conscious materials, the Pauline Sustainable Floor Lamp blends organic design with modern appeal. Ideal for anyone looking to embrace sustainability without sacrificing style.Boho Weaved Raffia Floor LampThis boho-inspired lamp features intricate raffia weaving, creating a soft, warm glow and adding a chic, organic touch to any space. It's perfect for bringing a relaxed, inviting atmosphere to a roomHandcrafted using eco-friendly materials, these floor lamps prioritize sustainability while offering high-quality lighting solutions. Thoughtfully sourced, the materials are selected to minimize environmental impact, making the collection ideal for those looking to enhance their living spaces while supporting sustainable design practices.The handmade aspect of these floor lamps sets them apart, with each piece reflecting the skill and attention to detail that goes into its creation. Whether used to brighten a living room, bedroom, or office, these floor lamps are not only functional but also serve as beautiful statement pieces that evoke both style and eco-conscious living.About Home and Soul FurnitureHome and Soul Furniture is dedicated to offering a wide range of high-quality, eco-friendly furniture and decor that enhances the beauty and functionality of modern living spaces. Focused on sustainability, the brand combines timeless designs with eco-conscious materials, creating pieces that are both beautiful and responsible. The commitment to craftsmanship and sustainable practices ensures that each item in the collection is built to last while contributing to a more sustainable lifestyle.

