Sustainable Handmade Boho Floor Lamps Now Available At Home And Soul Furniture

Handmade floor lamps from Home and Soul Furniture blend modern, boho style with eco-friendly craftsmanship, providing sustainable lighting for any spaceDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Home and Soul Furniture proudly introduces a collection of handmade floor lamps that seamlessly blend modern aesthetics with bohemian charm. This eco-friendly range is designed to bring a sophisticated yet warm touch to any space, combining sustainable materials with unique, handcrafted designs. The collection caters to a variety of interior preferences, offering something for both minimalist and boho-inspired decor.
Emile Cane Floor Lamp
A beautifully woven cane shade that brings organic warmth and sophistication to any room. This lamp is perfect for those looking to introduce natural textures with a contemporary edge.
Wooden Tripod Floor Lamp with Woven Rattan Shade
Combining rustic elegance and boho flair, this lamp features a wooden tripod base with a woven rattan shade, offering a cozy and stylish lighting solution for any living space.
Louise Floor Lamp
A sleek, minimalist design with an elegant stand and chic shade that brings a touch of modern glamour to any room. Perfect for those who appreciate simplicity and sophistication.
Pauline Sustainable Floor Lamp
Handcrafted with eco-conscious materials, the Pauline Sustainable Floor Lamp blends organic design with modern appeal. Ideal for anyone looking to embrace sustainability without sacrificing style.
Boho Weaved Raffia Floor Lamp
This boho-inspired lamp features intricate raffia weaving, creating a soft, warm glow and adding a chic, organic touch to any space. It's perfect for bringing a relaxed, inviting atmosphere to a room
Handcrafted using eco-friendly materials, these floor lamps prioritize sustainability while offering high-quality lighting solutions. Thoughtfully sourced, the materials are selected to minimize environmental impact, making the collection ideal for those looking to enhance their living spaces while supporting sustainable design practices.
The handmade aspect of these floor lamps sets them apart, with each piece reflecting the skill and attention to detail that goes into its creation. Whether used to brighten a living room, bedroom, or office, these floor lamps are not only functional but also serve as beautiful statement pieces that evoke both style and eco-conscious living.
About Home and Soul Furniture
Home and Soul Furniture is dedicated to offering a wide range of high-quality, eco-friendly furniture and decor that enhances the beauty and functionality of modern living spaces. Focused on sustainability, the brand combines timeless designs with eco-conscious materials, creating pieces that are both beautiful and responsible. The commitment to craftsmanship and sustainable practices ensures that each item in the collection is built to last while contributing to a more sustainable lifestyle.
