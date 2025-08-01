Shopview Launches First AI-Powered Assistant For Heavy-Duty Repair Shops, Reduces Work Order Labor Time By 75%+

ShopCoach AI provides instant work order build outs with tech stories, labor times, and parts recommendations - industry first for truck and trailer repair

- Chris Ward, Foothills Group

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ShopView today announced the launch of ShopCoach AI , the first artificial intelligence assistant designed specifically for heavy-duty truck, trailer, and equipment repair shops. The breakthrough technology cuts large work order build outs from what can be a 30-minute process to a 60-second process. It also delivers an automated labor time guide, automated tech stories, parts suggestions, and repair history lookup in seconds – addressing a critical gap in an industry where shops often lack speed, agility, and visibility in their operational performance.

ShopCoach AI represents a significant advancement for the heavy-duty repair industry, where shops typically rely on manual processes and expensive captive databases with limited access to performance benchmarking data. The AI assistant automatically surfaces industry standards for billing efficiency, technician performance, and revenue optimization that most shop owners have never seen before.

"In heavy duty, if we don't have the right tools for the job, we make them. That's exactly what we are doing here." said Cody, Co-Founder of ShopView. "Providing shops with the ability to work at twice the speed, while offering insights that have traditionally been shrouded. Most shop owners don't even realize the potential of their businesses, and that's why ShopCoach is becoming a true 'WOW' moment for them. ShopCoach AI isn't just supercharging their ability to get jobs in and out of the shop and get paid. It's providing instant, valuable analysis of shop reporting data so they can make fast, educated business decisions that drive revenue through the roof."

The AI assistant integrates seamlessly with ShopView's shop management system, building a 30-line work order with parts in under one minute – a task that typically takes over 30 minutes with legacy systems. It recommends appropriate labor times and parts based on VIN data, service history, and OEM guidelines, delivering real-time insights without requiring additional software or training.

Unlike generic AI tools, ShopCoach AI is purpose-built for heavy-duty repair shops, focused on saving time for parts teams, service writers, and shop operations. It offers a complete suite of features to streamline essential workflows, including automated work order creation, parts recommendations, labor time guides, estimates, and technician stories. Beyond automation, it gives shop owners clear visibility into critical metrics, helping them spot opportunities, track performance, and make better business decisions. It's like having a dedicated coach to drive the entire shop toward greater efficiency and profitability.

Foothills Group , a multi-location Canadian heavy-duty repair organization, reported that ShopView's integrated approach helped them save 1.5 hours daily per user and generate over $60,000 per month in revenue.

"With ShopView, it's like hiring another tech without the payroll," said Chris Ward of Foothills Group.“It's so simple. We literally just logged in and were off and running. Everything is where you expect it to be."

ShopCoach AI is available immediately as part of the ShopView platform, with no additional setup required.

For more information, visit .

About ShopView

ShopView is the #1 heavy-duty truck repair software platform built by shop owners for independent truck, trailer, and equipment repair facilities. The company's Shop Management Software serves shops with 3-50+ technicians with multi-location abilities across North America. It also serves as fleet maintenance management software for small and large trucking fleets.

Blake Stephen

ShopView

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.