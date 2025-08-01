SAP To Acquire Smartrecruiters: Integration Of Innovative Talent Acquisition Portfolio Will Help Companies Attract And Retain Top Talent
SmartRecruiters' powerful, user-friendly interfaces and seamless workflows will complement SAP's robust HR tools – improving decision-making, reducing time-to-hire and providing a better experience for candidates. Embedded analytics and AI-driven recommendations from both companies will provide rich insights into talent pools, hiring bottlenecks and workforce planning.
“Hiring the right people is not just an HR priority – it's a business priority. With this planned acquisition, we will help our customers attract and hire the best talent so they can advance their talent acquisition agendas with speed and agility, while lowering their total cost of ownership,” said Muhammad Alam, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, SAP Product & Engineering.“Customers will be able to manage the entire candidate lifecycle - from sourcing and interviewing to onboarding and beyond - all in a single system to streamline the experience for recruiters, hiring managers, and, in particular, candidates.”
Customers can expect enhanced and AI-enabled recruiting and hiring capabilities, making applicant tracking and candidate screening more efficient. Data-driven hiring and recruitment analytics will flow directly into SAP's existing HCM tools, providing a single system of record and harmonized data for compliant, seamless operations. The SmartRecruiters portfolio will also continue to be available standalone for the foreseeable future.
SmartRecruiters CEO, Rebecca Carr said,“SmartRecruiter's mission has always been to make hiring easy. Joining forces with SAP presents a tremendous opportunity for enterprises worldwide to benefit from our industry leading approach to talent acquisition. I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity this planned acquisition presents for our customers, partners and employees as we build the future of hiring together."
Founded in 2010 by Jerome Ternynck, SmartRecruiters Software-as-a-Service solutions and platform enable more than 4,000 organizations globally to efficiently manage their hiring workflows end-to-end, offering a compelling experience to recruiters, hiring managers and candidates.
The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Insight Partners, W Capital Partners, Rembrandt Venture Partners, and Silver Lake Waterman are investors in SmartRecruiters. J.P. Morgan acted as exclusive financial advisor to SmartRecruiters and Gunderson Dettmer acted as legal counsel.
About SmartRecruiters
SmartRecruiters is the Recruiting AI Company that transforms hiring for the world's leading enterprises. Built for global scale, SmartRecruiters delivers an AI-powered hiring platform that automates and optimizes the entire talent acquisition process, ensuring faster and smarter hiring decisions. More than 140 million candidates, and 4,000 organizations, including Amazon, Visa, and McDonald's, rely on SmartRecruiters to build winning teams.
For more information, visit .
About SAP
As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit .
