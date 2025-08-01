Mild Summer Conditions Forecast Until Monday - JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 1 (Petra)-- The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will be scorching today, Friday, with some clouds popping up at low elevations. The majority of the country will experience moderate, summery weather. There will be moderate-speed, northwesterly winds that are occasionally strong.East Amman's maximum and minimum temperatures today are between 31 and 20 degrees Celsius, West Amman's are between 29 and 18 degrees, the northern highlands are between 26 and 16, the Shara highlands are between 27 and 15, the Badia regions are between 36 and 21, the plains regions are between 30 and 20, the northern Jordan Valley is between 39 and 24, the southern Jordan Valley is between 40 and 28, the Dead Sea is between 39 and 27, and the Gulf of Aqaba is between 40 and 26 degrees Celsius.