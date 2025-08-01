Microsoft Reaches $4 Trillion Valuation, Becomes World's Second Most Valuable Company

Microsoft's latest financial report revealed its market value has reached $4 trillion, making it the second most valuable publicly traded company in the world after Nvidia.

The surge is largely driven by Microsoft's aggressive investment in artificial intelligence, which has fueled demand for its products and boosted investor confidence.

Reuters reported that Microsoft's stock jumped as earnings surpassed forecasts, rising eight percent intraday before closing with a gain of nearly 4.5 percent.

Much of the growth comes from booming cloud services and the widespread adoption of AI tools like Copilot, which now has over 100 million monthly active users.

The company also announced plans to invest $30 billion in AI infrastructure during the first quarter of its new fiscal year - its largest investment to date.

Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI has integrated advanced AI features into products like Office and Azure, helping transform the company's offerings and market reach.

With shares more than doubling since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022, Microsoft's success highlights how AI is reshaping the global tech industry and intensifying competition among U.S. tech giants.

