Jordan Extends Solar Farm Tender
According to information from the Ministry made available by the Embassy of Jordan in Brazil, the project entails the construction of a 200-megawatt solar power plant. The location will be made known once bids are submitted.
Bidders may include businesses or consortia capable of building and operating the solar farm, which will be connected to the national energy system operated by Nepco. Additional information is available her .
Read also:
Brazil's firms opened doors for business in Jordan
Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum© Khalil Mazraawi/AFP
The post Jordan extends solar farm tender appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment