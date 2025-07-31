Jordan Extends Solar Farm Tender

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Jordan's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR) has pushed back from July 15 to August 12 the deadline for submission of letters of intent to bid in a tender to build a solar power plant in the Arab country.

According to information from the Ministry made available by the Embassy of Jordan in Brazil, the project entails the construction of a 200-megawatt solar power plant. The location will be made known once bids are submitted.

Bidders may include businesses or consortia capable of building and operating the solar farm, which will be connected to the national energy system operated by Nepco. Additional information is available her .

Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum

© Khalil Mazraawi/AFP

