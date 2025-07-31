Direct Relief Awards $250,000 To Texas Organizations Responding To Catastrophic Flooding

MENAFN - 3BL) In the wake of severe and widespread flooding across Texas Hill Country in early July, Direct Relief has awarded $250,000 in emergency grant funding to five local organizations delivering critical services to impacted communities. The grants support frontline search-and-rescue and recovery efforts, mental health services, and healthcare access for displaced residents, first responders, and health workers directly affected by the floods.

The grant recipients include:



TEXSAR (Texas Search and Rescue) – $50,000 to support volunteer-based flood and swiftwater rescue operations, including equipment and training needs.

Texas EquuSearch – $50,000 to offset volunteer lodging and deployment costs during ongoing search and recovery missions.

Center Point Volunteer Fire Department – $50,000 to support the purchase of a swiftwater rescue boat and to replace other supplies and equipment lost due to the fire station flooding.

La Esperanza Clinic – $50,000 to expand mobile medical outreach and public health efforts for flood-affected communities in San Angelo and the Concho Valley. Frontera Healthcare Network – $50,000 to cover healthcare costs for flood survivors, provide mental health and other wraparound services to first responders, and give emergency cash assistance to health center staff experiencing serious financial impacts, enabling them to continue their work.

These grants are part of Direct Relief's emergency response and ongoing work in Texas, which has included the delivery of more than $1 million in medical aid to clinics, health centers, and shelters across the state since July 4.

Medical Support for Texas

Direct Relief, a long-standing supporter of Texas' healthcare safety net, has provided more than $300 million in medical aid and funding to the state over the past two decades.

In the immediate aftermath of the July flooding, Direct Relief delivered 8,890 lbs. of essential medical aid to communities across Texas, including:



Insulin and other diabetes medications

Antibiotics and infection treatments

Thyroid and cardiovascular medications

Respiratory support (inhalers, asthma meds)

Mental health medications Pain relievers, allergy relief, infant formula, and personal care items

Direct Relief has worked closely with a wide network of partners to ensure aid reaches those most affected. This includes the Texas Association of Community Health Centers, which represents more than 650 sites across the state; the Texas Association of Charitable Clinics; the National Association of Community Health Centers; the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics; and the Mobile Healthcare Association. Direct Relief is also coordinating with clinics in Kerr, Travis, and other counties currently under the state's disaster declaration.

Direct Relief's response focuses on making sure people with ongoing health needs-including chronic conditions such as diabetes or heart disease-can keep getting their medications and care, even during times of disaster. The organization's licensed medical distribution system helps quickly and safely deliver prescription medicines, including those that need refrigeration, directly to local health providers who know and serve their communities best.

As long-term recovery continues in Texas Hill Country, Direct Relief remains committed to supporting community-led efforts and ensuring healthcare remains accessible to those most affected-now and in the months ahead.