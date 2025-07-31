Genscript Biotech's MSCI ESG Rating Upgraded To AA, Recognized As A Global Leader
PISCATAWAY, N.J., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation (HK.1548), a leading global provider of life science research and manufacturing services, today announced that its ESG rating has been upgraded to AA from A by MSCI in recognition of the company's excellence in the areas of product safety & quality and human capital development, as well as continuous improvement in environment and governance practices.
MSCI, one of the world's largest index providers, evaluates global public and private companies on a scale from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader), according to exposure to industry-specific ESG risks and the ability to manage those risks relative to peers. MSCI ESG Ratings are a widely used benchmark for global capital markets. The AA rating recognizes GenScript as an ESG leader globally, showcasing its strong commitment to sustainability in the biotech industry.
"The AA rating from a globally recognized index is a testament to GenScript's ESG performance. Embedding sustainability into our core business not only enhances our operational resilience but also creates long-term value for our investors and stakeholders worldwide," said Sherry Shao, Rotating CEO of GenScript Biotech. "Going forward, we will continue to push the boundaries and drive sustainable growth of the industry, aligning with our mission to 'Make People and Nature Healthier through Biotechnology'."
The ongoing global recognition of GenScript's sustainability initiatives underscores its commitment to responsible business practices. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), GenScript adheres to its ten universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. The company is also a supplier partner of the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI), driving sustainable value chains for the pharmaceutical industry. This year, GenScript has achieved a Silver Medal from EcoVadis and a "Low Risk" ESG rating from Morningstar Sustainalytics, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series. Additionally, its carbon reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), demonstrating GenScript's strong commitment and actions toward combating climate change.
About GenScript Biotech Corporation
Founded in 2002 in New Jersey, GenScript Biotech Corporation accelerates innovation in healthcare and consumer goods by providing researchers and companies with the building blocks needed to develop groundbreaking treatments and products. Guided by its mission to Make People and Nature Healthier Through Biotechnology, and its role as a trusted global leader, GenScript has a team of over 5,500 employees and has served more than 200,000 customers across 100 countries and regions.
Learn more here:
SOURCE GenScript Biotech CorporationWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment