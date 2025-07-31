Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-31 10:08:51
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:21 PM EST - Safety Shot Inc : Announced the appointment of Markita L. Russell as its new Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Russell, who has served as the Company's Controller since August of 2021, has over 30 years of extensive experience in the financial and accounting sectors, with a proven track record of managing significant growth and providing strategic financial oversight across multiple industries. Her career began in the beverage industry at Pepsi Co, providing her with a foundational understanding of the sector. Safety Shot Inc shares N are trading up $0.07 at $0.79.

Full Press Release:

