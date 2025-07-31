Miss Caribbean LA 2025 Nikisha Cummings To Be Crowned Queen At Coronation Ceremony & Reception On Sunday

The vibrant culture of the Caribbean will take center stage on Sunday, August 3rd at 6:00 PM, as the Miss Caribbean LA Pageant unveils its new reigning Queen during a special Coronation Ceremony and Reception at Taste of Caribbean LA, located in the heart of Los Angeles.

This highly anticipated evening will celebrate the crowning of Nikisha Cummings as the new Miss Caribbean LA, an ambassador of culture, confidence, and community. The event will feature a formal coronation followed by a reception filled with Caribbean flavors, music, and joy.

The Miss Caribbean LA Pageant is a cultural empowerment initiative spotlighting women of Caribbean descent living in the United States. The pageant honors heritage while providing a platform for personal development, education, and global ambassadorship. With a focus on leadership, social impact, and cultural pride, each queen represents a new generation of changemakers-rooted in culture and rising inpurpose.

Join us as we honor legacy, beauty, and brilliance at this unforgettable evening of Caribbean excellence. Nikisha Cummings, the soon-to-be crowned Miss Caribbean LA representing Trinidad and Tobago, is a multitalented force whose artistry and activism go hand in hand. Classically trained in music and dance, her versatility has opened doors to remarkable moments-like being handpicked as Naomi Campbell's body double in a Google commercial. As a SAG-represented model, DJ, and actress, she's brought her vibrant Caribbean heritage to global stages, collaborating with brands like Adidas, where she led a Jouvert-inspired campaign. Offstage, Nikisha channels herpassion into the Paw & Palm Foundation, an initiative she founded to bridge animal welfare and mental health support across the Caribbean, making her impact as meaningful as it is inspiring.

Event Details:Coronation of the New Miss Caribbean LA Sunday, August 3, 2025 6:00 PM 5920 Santa Monica 90038

About Miss Caribbean LA

Miss Caribbean LA is a cultural and philanthropic platform that elevates the voices, leadership, and beauty of Caribbean women in the diaspora. Founded by Chef Bernard James, the pageant honors Caribbean heritage, provides professional opportunities, and raises awareness for causes that matter-including cancer research through the Lymphoma Research Foundation.

