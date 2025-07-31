Velatura Public Benefit Corporation Applauds Trump Administration's AI Action Plan

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Velatura Public Benefit Corporation (Velatura) applauds President Trump's newly released artificial intelligence strategy, "Winning the Race: America's AI Action Plan ." This comprehensive framework represents a bold, forward-thinking approach to ensuring American leadership in the rapidly evolving AI landscape while prioritizing innovation, accountability, and economic prosperity."President Trump's AI Action Plan represents a watershed moment for American healthcare innovation-boldly prioritizing outcomes over bureaucracy while maintaining essential safeguards. By accelerating FDA pathways, establishing national standards, and investing in critical infrastructure, the Administration has created precisely the environment needed to unleash the next generation of AI-powered medical breakthroughs," said Dr. Tim Pletcher, DHA, CEO of Velatura Public Benefit Corporation. "This approach mirrors our AI Censu framework that judges AI by its measurable impact rather than imposing burdensome input regulations. The Plan's emphasis on public-private collaboration and bias-free systems will transform how we develop, deploy, and evaluate healthcare AI while ensuring America maintains global leadership in this critical technology frontier.”Velatura is especially encouraged by the Plan's emphasis on several key principles that our organization has championed, many of which reflect recommendations we provided in our response to the Office of Science and Technology Policy's (OSTP) prior request for information.●Output-Focused Governance: The Plan's approach mirrors our AI Censu framework, which emphasizes judging AI by its impact rather than creating bureaucratic hurdles around data sourcing or model development processes.●Individual Empowerment: By supporting individuals' rights to create and own AI solutions, the Administration has embraced our Digital Prosperity Initiative's vision of economically empowering Americans through technology, including robust support for open-source AI development that democratizes access to cutting-edge tools.●Balanced Accountability: The Plan successfully balances innovation with appropriate safeguards, aligning with our recommendation for transparency without unnecessary bureaucracy, particularly important as we advance open weight AI models that provide visibility into model architecture while maintaining competitive advantages.●Education and Workforce Development: The Administration's recognition that AI advancement requires comprehensive education, training, and upskilling initiatives aligns perfectly with Velatura's commitment to an“AI First for People” culture, preparing healthcare professionals and the broader workforce for an AI-enabled future.The alignment between the Administration's AI Action Plan and Velatura's vision extends to testimony provided by Prashant Natarajan, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer of Velatura, before the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs earlier this year. In that testimony, Mr. Natarajan outlined several prescriptions for AI success that are reflected in the new Plan:“The Administration's AI Action Plan represents a significant validation of the principles I outlined before Congress-particularly the concept of 'AI Fidelity' where innovation thrives when healthcare AI is judged by patients and providers in real-world settings, not by regulatory checkboxes," noted Natarajan. "President Trump's approach brilliantly differentiates between organizational systems requiring structured oversight and personal health AI innovations that demand flexibility. By incorporating these distinctions into national policy, the Plan creates unprecedented opportunities for Americans across the healthcare spectrum, from individual consumers and caregivers to medical professionals and health systems, to develop customized AI solutions while maintaining essential safeguards for enterprise applications. This balanced framework will accelerate precision medicine development while fostering a new wave of patient-led innovation.”As America's leading healthcare interoperability platform provider and Trusted Data Sharing Organization network spanning fourteen states, Velatura stands uniquely positioned to help the Trump Administration rapidly implement this visionary plan across the healthcare ecosystem through strategic public-private partnerships. Our established infrastructure for secure health information exchange provides an immediate foundation for deploying AI innovations in clinical settings nationwide while maintaining essential privacy protections.Velatura is prepared to mobilize our technical resources, healthcare partnerships, and AI governance expertise to accelerate the Administration's objectives, particularly in developing standardized evaluation frameworks and establishing testing sandboxes for healthcare-specific applications. Our Digital Prosperity Initiative offers a ready platform for demonstrating how the Plan's emphasis on deregulation can foster patient-centered innovation without compromising safety standards, while our commitment to education, training, and upskilling ensures healthcare professionals are prepared to leverage both proprietary and open-source AI solutions effectively.President Trump's AI Action Plan represents a transformative American approach to healthcare technology-one that boldly prioritizes innovation while maintaining appropriate accountability measures. Velatura is committed to working directly with the Administration through robust public-private partnerships to ensure America leads the world in AI-powered healthcare advancements that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and restore our nation's competitive edge in this critical technology frontier.For more information about Velatura, please visit .About Velatura Public Benefit CorporationVelatura Public Benefit Corporation is the country's premier interoperability platform provider and operator of the largest network of multijurisdictional health information exchanges (HIE) and Trusted Data Sharing Organizations (TDSO). By enabling secure and efficient exchange of critical electronic health information, Velatura helps healthcare organizations streamline workflows, improve care coordination, and enhance patient care. For additional information, visit .

Emily Mata

Velatura Public Benefit Corporation

+1 517-745-8835

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.