MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Westward360 Announces Merger with McKenzie Management and Berkson & Sons Management, Strengthening Presence in North and Northwest Suburbs of Chicagoland

- Brent StratiffCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Westward360 , a leading provider of community association management services, is proud to announce the merger of McKenzie Management, based in Des Plaines, IL, and Berkson & Sons Management, based in Deerfield, IL, into the Westward360 family.This strategic merger expands Westward360's footprint in the North and Northwest suburbs of Chicagoland, further cementing its position as one of the region's most trusted and comprehensive management partners for condominium, townhome, and homeowners associations.“I'm thrilled to be expanding our team to reach more communities throughout the Chicagoland area and still be able to offer the personalized service they have come to expect from our new teammates,” says Jennifer Bratzel, General Manager for w360's North and Northwest suburban communities.Combining Local Expertise with Scalable SupportFor decades, McKenzie Management and Berkson & Son have built reputations as reliable, community-focused partners for associations throughout the suburbs they serve. By joining Westward360, clients of both firms will gain access to industry-leading tools, technology, and resources, while continuing to receive the personalized, locally grounded service they've come to rely on.“This is about more than growth-it's about strengthening our ability to serve communities in the places we call home,” said Brent Straitiff, CEO of Westward360.“McKenzie and Berkson bring deep roots and local knowledge, and we're excited to combine that with the resources and scalability of Westward360 to deliver an even better experience for board members and homeowners.”What This Means for Clients- Same great people: The McKenzie and Berkson teams will continue to serve their communities, now with additional tools and support.- Upgraded systems: Associations will benefit from Westward360's best-in-class technology for communication, financial reporting, and maintenance tracking.- Broader service offerings: From project oversight to reserve planning, clients will have access to a more robust menu of services.A Stronger Future for Suburban CommunitiesThis merger marks another step in Westward360's ongoing commitment to strengthening its local presence across Chicagoland, particularly in high-growth suburban markets. With expanded coverage and deeper resources, the combined team is better positioned than ever to help associations thrive.About Westward360Westward360 is a full-service community association management company headquartered in Chicago, IL. With thousands of units under management and a growing national footprint, Westward360 delivers professional, responsive, and transparent services to residential associations of all types and sizes. By combining personalized attention with enterprise-level capabilities, Westward360 empowers boards to lead their communities with confidence.

