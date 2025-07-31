RAMACO RESOURCES REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2025 RESULTS
|
Key Metrics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q25
|
|
1Q25
|
Chg.
|
2Q24
|
Chg.
|
|
2025 YTD
|
|
2024 YTD
|
Chg.
|
Total Tons Sold ('000)
|
|
1,079
|
|
|
946
|
14 %
|
|
915
|
18 %
|
|
|
2,024
|
|
|
1,843
|
10 %
|
Revenue ($mm)
|
$
|
153.0
|
|
$
|
134.7
|
14 %
|
$
|
155.3
|
(2) %
|
|
$
|
287.6
|
|
$
|
328.0
|
(12) %
|
Cost of Sales ($mm)
|
$
|
134.2
|
|
$
|
114.1
|
18 %
|
$
|
122.8
|
9 %
|
|
$
|
248.3
|
|
$
|
262.5
|
(5) %
|
Non-GAAP Revenue of Tons Sold ($/Ton) 1
|
$
|
123
|
|
$
|
122
|
1 %
|
$
|
143
|
(14) %
|
|
$
|
123
|
|
$
|
149
|
(18) %
|
Non-GAAP Cash Cost of Sales ($/Ton) 1
|
$
|
103
|
|
$
|
98
|
5 %
|
$
|
108
|
(5) %
|
|
$
|
101
|
|
$
|
113
|
(11) %
|
Non-GAAP Cash Margins on Tons Sold ($/Ton)
|
$
|
20
|
|
$
|
24
|
(17) %
|
$
|
35
|
(43) %
|
|
$
|
22
|
|
$
|
36
|
(40) %
|
Net Income (Loss) ($mm)
|
$
|
(14.0)
|
|
$
|
(9.5)
|
(48) %
|
$
|
5.5
|
(362) %
|
|
$
|
(23.4)
|
|
$
|
7.6
|
(409) %
|
Diluted EPS - Class A Common Stock
|
$
|
(0.29)
|
|
$
|
(0.19)
|
(54) %
|
$
|
0.08
|
(465) %
|
|
$
|
(0.48)
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
(700) %
|
Diluted EPS - Class B Common Stock
|
$
|
(0.12)
|
|
$
|
(0.20)
|
39 %
|
$
|
0.18
|
(167) %
|
|
$
|
(0.31)
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
(176) %
|
Adjusted EBITDA ($mm) 1
|
$
|
9.0
|
|
$
|
9.8
|
(8) %
|
$
|
28.8
|
(69) %
|
|
$
|
18.8
|
|
$
|
53.0
|
(65) %
|
Capex ($mm)
|
$
|
15.1
|
|
$
|
20.3
|
(25) %
|
$
|
21.4
|
(29) %
|
|
$
|
35.5
|
|
$
|
40.1
|
(12) %
|
Adjusted EBITDA less Capex ($mm)
|
$
|
(6.1)
|
|
$
|
(10.5)
|
42 %
|
$
|
7.4
|
(183) %
|
|
$
|
(16.7)
|
|
$
|
12.8
|
(230) %
|
|
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures."
|
Differences may occur due to rounding.
SECOND QUARTER 2025 PERFORMANCE
In the following paragraphs, all references to "quarterly" periods or to "the quarter" refer to the second quarter of 2025, unless specified otherwise.
Year over Year Quarterly Comparison
Quarterly overall production of 999,000 tons was up 11% from the same period of 2024 and was a quarterly record. The Elk Creek complex produced a record 688,000 tons, up 35% from last year. The second quarter of 2025 benefited from both solid overall operational and productivity execution. The Berwind, Knox Creek, and Maben complexes had production of 311,000 tons in the quarter, which was down 21% from the same period last year. The decline was largely due to the previously announced idling of the higher cost Big Creek Jawbone mine at Knox Creek.
U.S. metallurgical coal indices fell 20%, or $40 per ton, versus the second quarter of 2024. As a result, quarterly pricing was $123 per ton, which was 14% lower compared to $143 per ton in the second quarter of 2024.
Cash costs were $103 per ton sold, excluding transportation costs, alternative mineral development costs, and idle mine costs, which was a 5%, or $5 per ton decrease from the same period in 2024.
As a result of the above, cash margins were $20 per ton during the quarter, down from $35 per ton in the same period of 2024. This was based on non-GAAP revenue (FOB mine) and non-GAAP cash cost of sales (FOB mine).
Sequential Quarter Comparison
Second quarter of 2025 production was 999,000 tons, up 1% from the first quarter of 2025. The increase was due to strong productivity during the second quarter.
Realized quarterly pricing of $123 per ton was up 1% from $122 per ton in the first quarter of 2025. This reflected a higher percentage of domestic shipments in the second quarter, as U.S. metallurgical indices fell almost $10 per ton, or 5%, versus the first quarter.
Quarterly cash costs of $103 per ton compared to $98 per ton in the first quarter of 2025. The Rockhouse Eagle mine negatively impacted costs by $2 per ton in the second quarter. This mine was idled in June, which should help second half of 2025 cash costs. That said, Ramaco remained firmly in the first quartile of the U.S. metallurgical coal cash cost curve in the second quarter.
Quarterly cash margins were $20 per ton, decreasing from $24 per ton sequentially, mainly due to the increase in costs. These figures are based on non-GAAP revenue (FOB mine) and non-GAAP cash cost of sales (FOB mine).
BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY
As of June 30, 2025, the Company had liquidity of $87.3 million, consisting of approximately $28.1 million of cash plus $65.7 million of availability under our revolving credit facility. Liquidity was up over 22% compared to the same period of 2024.
Earlier this month, the Company announced the redemption of the $34.5 million 2026 Senior Notes at 9.0% and the issuance of $57.0 million plus a potential $8.0 million greenshoe of 2030 Senior Notes at 8.25%. This additional cash is not reflected in the June 30, 2025 liquidity figure. As of July 31, 2025, the Company's liquidity stood at roughly $105 million, consisting of $45 million of cash on hand and $60 million of availability under the revolver.
Quarterly capital expenditures totaled $15.1 million, compared to $20.3 million the first quarter of 2025. This compared to $21.4 million for the same period of 2024. Capital expenditures are expected to decline in the second half of 2025 versus the first half of 2025 given the carryforward of commitments for growth projects made in 2024 into the first half of 2025.
For the second quarter of 2025, the Company recognized income tax expense of $(2.0) million, which was an approximate 13% effective tax benefit rate.
The following summarizes key sales, production and financial metrics for the periods noted (unaudited):
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
In thousands, except per ton amounts
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales Volume (tons)
|
|
|
1,079
|
|
|
946
|
|
|
915
|
|
|
2,024
|
|
|
1,843
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company Production (tons)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elk Creek Mining Complex
|
|
|
688
|
|
|
687
|
|
|
508
|
|
|
1,375
|
|
|
975
|
Berwind Mining Complex (includes Knox Creek
|
|
|
311
|
|
|
302
|
|
|
393
|
|
|
614
|
|
|
770
|
Total
|
|
|
999
|
|
|
989
|
|
|
901
|
|
|
1,989
|
|
|
1,745
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Ton Financial Metrics (a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average revenue per ton
|
|
$
|
123
|
|
$
|
122
|
|
$
|
143
|
|
$
|
123
|
|
$
|
149
|
Average cash costs of coal sold
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
113
|
Average cash margin per ton
|
|
$
|
20
|
|
$
|
24
|
|
$
|
35
|
|
$
|
22
|
|
$
|
36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Expenditures
|
|
$
|
15,149
|
|
$
|
20,312
|
|
$
|
21,405
|
|
$
|
35,461
|
|
$
|
40,135
|
__________________________________
|
(a) Metrics are defined and reconciled under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures."
FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
(In thousands, except per ton amounts and percentages)
|
|
|
|
Full-Year
|
|
Full-Year
|
|
|
|
2025 Guidance
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company Production (tons)
|
|
|
3,900 - 4,300
|
(f)
|
|
3,671
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales (tons) (a)
|
|
|
4,100 - 4,500
|
(f)
|
|
3,989
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Costs Per Ton Sold (b)
|
|
$
|
96 - 102
|
$
|
105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Expenditures (c)
|
|
$
|
55,000 - 65,000
|
$
|
68,842
|
Selling, general and administrative expense (d)
|
|
$
|
39,000 - 43,000
|
$
|
31,820
|
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense
|
|
$
|
71,000 - 76,000
|
$
|
65,615
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
$
|
8,000 - 9,000
|
$
|
6,123
|
Effective tax rate (e)
|
|
|
25 - 30%
|
|
25 %
|
Idle Mine and Other Costs
|
|
$
|
1,000 - 2,000
|
$
|
1,529
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Includes purchased coal.
|
(b)
|
Excludes transportation costs, alternative mineral development costs, and idle mine costs.
|
(c)
|
Excludes capitalized interest. Includes $3mm for the purchase price of the preparation plant that was relocated to Maben for 2024.
|
(d)
|
Excludes stock-based compensation.
|
(e)
|
Normalized to exclude discrete items.
|
(f)
|
Low end of the range
Committed 2025 Sales Volume(a)
(In millions, except per ton amounts) (unaudited)
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
Volume
|
|
Average Price
|
North America, fixed priced
|
|
1.6
|
|
$
|
152
|
Seaborne, fixed priced
|
|
1.3
|
|
$
|
109
|
Total, fixed priced
|
|
2.9
|
|
$
|
133
|
Index priced
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
Total committed tons
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Amounts as of June 30, 2025 include purchased coal. Totals may not add due to rounding. Excludes demurrage.
ABOUT RAMACO RESOURCES
Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, and southwestern Virginia and a developing producer of coal, rare earth and critical minerals in Wyoming. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has four active metallurgical coal mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one coal mine and rare earth development near Sheridan, Wyoming in the initial stages of production. In 2023, the Company announced that a major deposit of primary magnetic rare earths and critical minerals was discovered at its mine near Sheridan, Wyoming. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine, the Company operates a carbon research and pilot facility related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 76 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at . For more information, contact investor relations at (859) 244-7455.
SECOND QUARTER 2025 CONFERENCE CALL
Ramaco Resources will hold its quarterly conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) on Friday, August 1, 2025. An accompanying slide deck will be available at immediately before the conference call.
To participate in the live teleconference on August 1, 2025:
Domestic Live: (877) 317-6789
International Live: (412) 317-6789
Conference ID: Ramaco Resources Second Quarter 2025 Results
Web link: Click Here
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Ramaco Resources' expectations or beliefs concerning guidance, future events, anticipated revenue, future demand and production levels, macroeconomic trends, the development of ongoing projects, costs and expectations regarding operating results, and it is possible that the results described in this news release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Ramaco Resources' control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, unexpected delays in our current mine development activities, the ability to successfully ramp up production at our complexes in accordance with the Company's growth initiatives, failure of our sales commitment counterparties to perform, increased government regulation of coal in the United States or internationally, the impact of tariffs imposed by the United States and foreign governments, the further decline of demand for coal in export markets and underperformance of the railroads, and the Company's ability to successfully develop the Brook Mine, including whether the Company's exploration target and estimates for such mine are realized, the timing of the initial production of rare earth concentrates the development of a pilot and ultimately a full scale commercial processing facility. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Ramaco Resources does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Ramaco Resources to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements found in Ramaco Resources' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The risk factors and other factors noted in Ramaco Resources' SEC filings could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
|
Ramaco Resources, Inc.
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
In thousands, except per share amounts
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
152,959
|
|
$
|
155,315
|
|
$
|
287,615
|
|
$
|
327,991
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)
|
|
|
134,182
|
|
|
122,770
|
|
|
248,314
|
|
|
262,483
|
Asset retirement obligations accretion
|
|
|
402
|
|
|
354
|
|
|
804
|
|
|
709
|
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
|
|
|
17,038
|
|
|
15,879
|
|
|
34,580
|
|
|
31,098
|
Selling, general, and administrative
|
|
|
15,181
|
|
|
10,897
|
|
|
29,783
|
|
|
25,012
|
Total costs and expenses
|
|
|
166,803
|
|
|
149,900
|
|
|
313,481
|
|
|
319,302
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating (loss) income
|
|
|
(13,844)
|
|
|
5,415
|
|
|
(25,866)
|
|
|
8,689
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
658
|
|
|
2,522
|
|
|
1,163
|
|
|
3,151
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
(2,818)
|
|
|
(1,481)
|
|
|
(5,048)
|
|
|
(2,812)
|
(Loss) income before tax
|
|
|
(16,004)
|
|
|
6,456
|
|
|
(29,751)
|
|
|
9,028
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
|
(2,030)
|
|
|
915
|
|
|
(6,320)
|
|
|
1,455
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
$
|
(13,974)
|
|
$
|
5,541
|
|
$
|
(23,431)
|
|
$
|
7,573
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic - Class A
|
|
$
|
(0.29)
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
$
|
(0.48)
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
Basic - Class B
|
|
$
|
(0.12)
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
$
|
(0.31)
|
|
$
|
0.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted - Class A
|
|
$
|
(0.29)
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
$
|
(0.48)
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
Diluted - Class B
|
|
$
|
(0.12)
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
$
|
(0.31)
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
Ramaco Resources, Inc.
|
In thousands, except per-share amounts
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
28,130
|
|
$
|
33,009
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
55,943
|
|
|
73,582
|
Inventories
|
|
|
59,310
|
|
|
43,358
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
|
|
11,527
|
|
|
17,685
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
154,910
|
|
|
167,634
|
Property, plant, and equipment, net
|
|
|
487,334
|
|
|
482,019
|
Financing lease right-of-use assets, net
|
|
|
19,683
|
|
|
12,437
|
Advanced coal royalties
|
|
|
4,884
|
|
|
4,709
|
Other
|
|
|
7,835
|
|
|
7,887
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
674,646
|
|
$
|
674,686
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
56,271
|
|
$
|
48,855
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
47,591
|
|
|
61,659
|
Current portion of asset retirement obligations
|
|
|
1,035
|
|
|
1,035
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
359
|
Current portion of financing lease obligations
|
|
|
8,239
|
|
|
6,218
|
Insurance financing liability
|
|
|
428
|
|
|
4,302
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
113,787
|
|
|
122,428
|
Asset retirement obligations, net
|
|
|
30,806
|
|
|
30,052
|
Long-term equipment loans
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
57
|
Long-term borrowing on revolving credit facility
|
|
|
25,000
|
|
|
-
|
Long-term financing lease obligations, net
|
|
|
12,258
|
|
|
7,517
|
Senior notes, net
|
|
|
88,606
|
|
|
88,135
|
Deferred tax liability, net
|
|
|
49,689
|
|
|
56,027
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
7,061
|
|
|
7,664
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
327,207
|
|
|
311,880
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value
|
|
|
444
|
|
|
438
|
Class B common stock, $0.01 par value
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
95
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
314,341
|
|
|
292,739
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
32,551
|
|
|
69,534
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
347,439
|
|
|
362,806
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
$
|
674,646
|
|
$
|
674,686
|
Ramaco Resources, Inc.
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
In thousands
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
$
|
(23,431)
|
|
$
|
7,573
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
|
|
|
804
|
|
|
709
|
|
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
|
|
|
34,580
|
|
|
31,098
|
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
711
|
|
|
441
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
8,113
|
|
|
9,285
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(18)
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
(6,338)
|
|
|
388
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
17,639
|
|
|
27,253
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
6,158
|
|
|
2,695
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
(15,952)
|
|
|
(15,233)
|
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
|
|
(789)
|
|
|
(2,715)
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
7,491
|
|
|
(5,390)
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
(7,207)
|
|
|
3,516
|
|
Net cash from operating activities
|
|
|
21,779
|
|
|
59,602
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
(34,039)
|
|
|
(32,833)
|
|
Maben preparation plant capital expenditures
|
|
|
(1,422)
|
|
|
(7,302)
|
|
Capitalized interest
|
|
|
(713)
|
|
|
(558)
|
|
Other
|
|
|
(181)
|
|
|
710
|
|
Net cash used for investing activities
|
|
|
(36,355)
|
|
|
(39,983)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
|
|
47,000
|
|
|
96,500
|
|
Payments of debt issuance cost (senior note debt)
|
|
|
(67)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Payments of dividends
|
|
|
(4,340)
|
|
|
(16,503)
|
|
Repayment of borrowings
|
|
|
(22,196)
|
|
|
(104,029)
|
|
Repayments of insurance financing
|
|
|
(3,874)
|
|
|
(3,598)
|
|
Repayments of equipment finance leases
|
|
|
(4,146)
|
|
|
(4,510)
|
|
Shares surrendered for withholding taxes
|
|
|
(2,680)
|
|
|
(1,870)
|
|
Net Provided by (used) for financing activities
|
|
|
9,697
|
|
|
(34,010)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
(4,879)
|
|
|
(14,391)
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
|
33,823
|
|
|
42,781
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
|
$
|
28,944
|
|
$
|
28,390
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows us to evaluate our operating performance more effectively.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus net interest expense; equity-based compensation; depreciation, depletion, and amortization expenses; income taxes; certain other non-operating items (income tax penalties and charitable contributions), and accretion of asset retirement obligations. Its most comparable GAAP measure is net income. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is included below. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to serve as a substitute for GAAP measures of performance and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
|
Q1
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
(In thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(13,974)
|
|
$
|
(9,457)
|
|
$
|
5,541
|
|
$
|
(23,431)
|
|
$
|
7,573
|
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
|
|
17,038
|
|
|
17,542
|
|
|
15,879
|
|
|
34,580
|
|
|
31,098
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
2,818
|
|
|
2,230
|
|
|
1,481
|
|
|
5,048
|
|
|
2,812
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
(2,030)
|
|
|
(4,290)
|
|
|
915
|
|
|
(6,320)
|
|
|
1,455
|
EBITDA
|
|
3,852
|
|
|
6,025
|
|
|
23,816
|
|
|
9,877
|
|
|
42,938
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
4,751
|
|
|
3,361
|
|
|
4,584
|
|
|
8,113
|
|
|
9,285
|
Other non-operating
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
46
|
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
|
|
402
|
|
|
402
|
|
|
354
|
|
|
804
|
|
|
709
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
9,005
|
|
$
|
9,788
|
|
$
|
28,799
|
|
$
|
18,794
|
|
$
|
52,978
Non-GAAP revenue and cash cost per ton
Non-GAAP revenue per ton (FOB mine) is calculated as coal sales revenue less transportation costs including demurrage costs, divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP cash cost per ton sold (FOB mine) is calculated as cash cost of coal sales less transportation costs, alternative mineral development costs, and idle and other costs, divided by tons sold. We believe revenue per ton (FOB mine) and cash cost per ton (FOB mine) provide useful information to investors as these enable investors to compare revenue per ton and cash cost per ton for the Company against similar measures made by other publicly-traded coal companies and more effectively monitor changes in coal prices and costs from period to period excluding the impact of transportation costs, which are beyond our control, and alternative mineral costs, which are more developmentally focused currently. The adjustments made to arrive at these measures are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial performance. Revenue per ton sold (FOB mine) and cash cost per ton sold (FOB mine) are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be considered as a substitute for revenue and cost of sales under GAAP. The tables below show how we calculate non-GAAP revenue and cash cost per ton:
Non-GAAP revenue per ton (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
|
Q1
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
(In thousands, except per ton amounts)
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
152,959
|
|
$
|
134,656
|
|
$
|
155,315
|
|
$
|
287,615
|
|
$
|
327,991
|
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transportation
|
|
|
20,608
|
|
|
19,042
|
|
|
24,218
|
|
|
39,650
|
|
|
52,503
|
Non-GAAP revenue (FOB mine)
|
|
$
|
132,351
|
|
$
|
115,614
|
|
$
|
131,097
|
|
$
|
247,965
|
|
$
|
275,488
|
Tons sold
|
|
|
1,079
|
|
|
946
|
|
|
915
|
|
|
2,024
|
|
|
1,843
|
Non-GAAP revenue per ton sold (FOB mine)
|
|
$
|
123
|
|
$
|
122
|
|
$
|
143
|
|
$
|
123
|
|
$
|
149
Non-GAAP cash cost per ton (unaudited)
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
|
Q1
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
(In thousands, except per ton amounts)
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
$
|
134,182
|
|
$
|
114,132
|
|
$
|
122,770
|
|
$
|
248,314
|
|
$
|
262,483
|
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transportation costs
|
|
20,673
|
|
|
18,998
|
|
|
22,872
|
|
|
39,671
|
|
|
51,748
|
Alternative mineral development costs
|
|
1,918
|
|
|
1,912
|
|
|
1,124
|
|
|
3,830
|
|
|
2,255
|
Idle and other costs
|
|
686
|
|
|
459
|
|
|
305
|
|
|
1,144
|
|
|
543
|
Non-GAAP cash cost of sales
|
$
|
110,905
|
|
$
|
92,763
|
|
$
|
98,469
|
|
$
|
203,669
|
|
$
|
207,937
|
Tons sold
|
|
1,079
|
|
|
946
|
|
|
915
|
|
|
2,024
|
|
|
1,843
|
Non-GAAP cash cost per ton sold (FOB mine)
|
$
|
103
|
|
$
|
98
|
|
$
|
108
|
|
$
|
101
|
|
$
|
113
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP cash margins on tons sold
|
$
|
20
|
|
$
|
24
|
|
$
|
35
|
|
$
|
22
|
|
$
|
36
We do not provide reconciliations of our outlook for cash cost per ton to cost of sales in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided for under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. We are unable, without unreasonable efforts, to forecast certain items required to develop the meaningful comparable GAAP cost of sales. These items typically include non-cash asset retirement obligation accretion expenses, mine idling expenses and other non-recurring indirect mining expenses that are difficult to predict in advance in order to include a GAAP estimate.
