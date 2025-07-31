L Catterton Acquires Kisshokichi, The World's Largest Kobe Beef Restaurant Chain

Partnership positions Kisshokichi for further growth by leveraging L Catterton's sector expertise

TOKYO, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- L Catterton, a leading global consumer-focused investment firm, today announced that it has acquired Kisshokichi, the world's largest Kobe beef restaurant chain. Working closely with each other, L Catterton will partner Kisshokichi to accelerate the chain's expansion on the back of the longstanding and sustained international recognition of Kobe beef's acclaimed distinctiveness.

Kobe beef is a prized title awarded only to wagyu (Japanese beef) which meet stringent criteria and is renowned globally for its marbling, tenderness, as well as flavor. Given its stellar quality, reputation, and rarity, it is savored by locals during special occasions and ranked by tourists to Japan as one of the top delicacies that they would like to try when visiting the country. These trends are set to persist, providing secular tailwinds for the growth of Japan's Kobe beef restaurant market, especially with the robust increase in the expected number of tourists to the country over the coming years.

Kisshokichi is uniquely positioned to benefit from these tailwinds. Established in 2008 and having around 50 restaurants in Japan currently, it is highly rated by customers and also the world's largest procurer of Kobe beef. This enables the chain to thoughtfully capture increasing demand and realize economies of scale, with a central processing facility responsible for skillfully preparing multiple cuts of Kobe beef, simplifying on-site operations at its restaurants and enhancing efficiency. Kisshokichi is therefore able to expand agilely while consistently providing delectable customer experiences.

Ray Yamaguchi, a Managing Director at L Catterton, commented, "Gourmands across the world relish Kobe beef and Kisshokichi is the only restaurant chain that has been able to offer them the rare treat at scale, balancing culinary excellence with strong unit economics. Demand is rising, particularly with Japan continuing to attract record high numbers of tourists, and Kisshokichi has significant headroom for further expansion, especially in key gateway cities. We look forward to working closely with the chain's Founder and Chairman Kiyomi Akagi as well as his management team to continue building the Kisshokichi brand and optimizing its operations."

Mr. Akagi added, "Our mission since the very beginning has been to 'bring the deliciousness of Kobe beef to as many people as possible'. Partnering with L Catterton augments our ability to achieve this mission as it has a remarkable track record of empowering founders to realize their long-term goals and create enduring legacies. The firm's industry experience, consumer insights, as well as functional expertise will be invaluable as we pursue our ambitions and we are confident that its support will help drive our growth. We are keen to start executing our shared expansion plan, principally in Japan, and potentially also enter overseas markets, enabling people from all across the world to enjoy Kobe beef."

L Catterton has significant experience building restaurant brands, with current and past investments in the space including Baja Fresh, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Cigierre, Hopdoddy, Mendocino Farms, Outback Steakhouse, P.F. Chang's, and Velvet Taco.

About L Catterton

L Catterton is a market-leading consumer-focused investment firm, managing approximately $37 billion of equity capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate. The firm's funds have the ability to invest between $5 million and $5 billion, across the capital structure, in well-positioned consumer businesses. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad network of strategic relationships, L Catterton's team of more than 200 investment and operating professionals across 18 offices partners with management teams to drive differentiated value creation across its portfolio. Founded in 1989, the firm has made over 300 investments in some of the world's most iconic consumer brands. For more information about L Catterton, please visit lcatterton.

About Kisshokichi

Kisshokichi is the world's largest Kobe beef restaurant chain. It has specialized in the prized wagyu since its founding in 2008 and now operates around 50 restaurants across Japan, mostly in Hyogo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Tokyo. These largely comprise teppanyaki restaurants and also include some yakiniku, sukiyaki, and ramen restaurants. Passionate about Kobe beef, it aims to deepen global appreciation of the delicacy and provide its customers from Japan and abroad with the ultimate dining experience. For more information about Kisshokichi, please visit koubegyuu.

