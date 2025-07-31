Radiance Technologies Promotes Seth Crochet To Executive Vice President, General Counsel

"I have full faith and confidence in Seth. I have watched him mature from a young lawyer into a responsible corporate attorney who exercises good judgement," said Radiance CEO Bill Bailey.

A licensed attorney in good standing with the Alabama State Bar, Mr. Crochet brings more than a decade of legal experience to his new position, including Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) regulatory matters and Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) compliance, corporate law and governance, employment law, government contracts, and ITAR compliance. Demonstrating his commitment to the legal community, he serves as an Alabama Lawyers Assistance Program Advocate, providing support and guidance to fellow lawyers in need.

In addition to his impressive legal background, Mr. Crochet is a graduate of Leadership Greater Huntsville's Connect Class of 2022, a program that prepares emerging leaders to address personal growth, professional development, and community involvement.

Mr. Crochet joined Radiance in 2017 as an associate contracts administrator. After supporting Radiance's Contracts group for a year and a half, he transitioned to the role of legal counsel/contracts. His commitment and expertise led to his promotion to in-house legal counsel, and after five years, he was promoted to Vice President, General Counsel in 2024.

Mr. Crochet earned his Juris Doctor from Barry University School of Law and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of West Florida. He has been a Board member of the National Children's Advocacy Center for five years, previously serving as chair of their Governance and Bylaws Committee.

About Radiance Technologies:

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned prime contractor founded in 1999. With over 1,200 employee-owners across the United States, Radiance serves the Department of Defense, the national intelligence community, and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, systems engineering, prototyping and integration, and operational and strategic intelligence, including scientific and technical intelligence.

Contact:

Julia Parrish

[email protected]

SOURCE Radiance Technologies