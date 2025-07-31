Westward Sales Achieves Cisco Registered Partner Status To Deliver Enhanced Networking Solutions To Clients In The U.S.

Westward Sales

Westward Sales, a CO industrial electronics distributor, is now a Cisco Registered Partner, offering solutions with better support, pricing, and delivery.

- Kelvin AistBUENA VISTA, CO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Westward Sales, a leading industrial electronics and networking distributor based in Colorado, has officially joined the Cisco Partner Program as a Cisco Registered Partner. This achievement enables Westward Sales to offer Cisco-certified solutions with enhanced technical support, greater pricing advantages, and improved delivery options, providing immediate benefits to customers in the manufacturing, utilities, transportation, automation, and industrial IT sectors.As a Cisco Registered Partner, Westward Sales now offers customers access to industry-trusted products, including Cisco's ruggedized switches, routers, wireless access points, and industrial IoT gateways. Combined with the company's U.S.-based engineering support and custom configuration services, customers benefit from a complete, enterprise-grade solution delivered with local responsiveness and technical accuracy.A Major Step Forward for Industrial Networking in Colorado and NationwideThis new partnership with Cisco enhances Westward Sales' mission to simplify industrial and commercial networking projects for engineers, integrators, and OEMs. Cisco's products will now be available alongside Westward's existing portfolio of top-tier brands, including Antaira , Ericsson (formerly Cradlepoint), Semtech (formerly Sierra Wireless), Teltonika, and Axiomtek, helping customers design and deploy networks that are fast, resilient, and secure.“Becoming a Cisco Registered Partner allows us to serve our customers at a higher level,” said Kelvin Aist, President of Westward Sales.“Our clients gain access to Cisco's best-in-class networking products, backed by expert guidance from our team here in Buena Vista. It's a win-win for reliability, performance, and long-term project success.”Enhanced Benefits for Westward Sales Customers.Expanded Access to Cisco Products: Cisco-certified industrial switches, routers, wireless, and edge devices are now available directly through Westward Sales with faster turnaround and competitive pricing..Local Engineering Expertise: Westward's in-house team of engineers and technical advisors based in Colorado provides hands-on support from product selection to implementation..Custom Integration and Configuration: Services such as pre-configured switch setup, remote power control, and edge computing recommendations simplify the deployment of complex networks..Same-Day Shipping and U.S. Support: With operations headquartered in Buena Vista, Westward Sales offers responsive service and same- or next-day shipping across North America.This partnership strengthens Westward Sales' role as a trusted supplier of mission-critical infrastructure, including SCADA systems, building automation, remote monitoring, and rugged networking for harsh environments.About Westward SalesFounded in 2016 by engineers, Westward Sales helps organizations build high-performance, durable, and cost-effective communication networks using industrial-grade technology. Headquartered in Buena Vista, Colorado, the company supports customers across the automation, transportation, oil and gas, utility, and government sectors, focusing on technical excellence and responsive service. The company's growing product catalog features ruggedized solutions from Cisco, Ericsson, Axiomtek, Antaira, Semtech, Teltonika, and other leading manufacturers.To learn more, visit .

