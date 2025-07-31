Leggett & Platt Reports 2Q 2025 Results
Second Quarter Results 1
EBIT (millions)
EPS
Bedding
Specialized
FF&T
Total
|
Reported results
$27
$39
$24
$90
$.38
Adjustment items:
Restructuring, restructuring- related, and impairment charges 2
2
1
1
4
.02
Gain from sale of restructuring real estate
(17)
-
-
(17)
(.09)
Gain from sale of idle real estate
-
(2)
-
(2)
(.01)
Total adjustments
(15)
(1)
1
(15)
(.08)
Adjusted results
$13
$38
$25
$76
$.30
1 Calculations impacted by rounding
2 Includes <$1 million of divestiture-related expenses associated with the pending Aerospace sale in the Specialized Products segment
DEBT, CASH FLOW, AND LIQUIDITY
-
Net Debt 1 was 3.5x trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA1
Debt at June 30
-
Reduced debt by $143 million in second quarter 2025
Total debt of $1.8 billion, including $297 million of commercial paper outstanding
-
Decreased credit facility size from $1.2 billion to $1.0 billion
Facility covenant requires maximum of 3.5x net debt to trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA
Facility maturity extended to July 2030
-
In May, Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors declared a second quarter dividend of $.05 per share, flat versus last year's second quarter dividend
-
$369 million cash on hand
$509 million in capacity remaining under revolving credit facility
RESTRUCTURING PLAN UPDATE
-
Estimates have been updated due largely to our decision to retain a small number of facilities that were previously identified for closure
Annualized EBIT benefit of $60–$70 million expected to be realized after initiatives are fully implemented
-
Realized $13 million of incremental4 EBIT benefit in second quarter 2025
Expect approximately $35–$40 million of incremental4 EBIT benefit to be realized in 2025 and approximately $5–$10 million of incremental4 EBIT benefit in 2026
-
Realized $11 million of incremental4 sales attrition in second quarter 2025, including $3 million from the divestiture of a small U.S. machinery business in our Bedding Products segment
Expect approximately $45 million of incremental4 sales attrition in 2025 and approximately $5 million of incremental4 sales attrition in 2026
-
Of the remaining $30–$40 million of cash proceeds, now anticipate $0–$10 million in the second half of 2025 with the balance in 2026 due to timing of listing properties
-
Anticipate cash restructuring and restructuring-related costs of $40–$45 million
Expect non-cash restructuring and restructuring-related costs to be $25–$30 million
Actual Restructuring
|
Full Year Restructuring
|
|
|
2Q 2025
|
YTD 2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
Total
|
|
|
Net Cash Received from
|
$19
|
$19
|
$20
|
$20–$30
|
$70–$80
|
|
|
Total Costs
|
$3
|
$9
|
$48
|
$15–$25
|
$65–$75
|
|
|
Cash Costs
|
2
|
7
|
30
|
10–15
|
40–45
|
|
|
Non-Cash Costs
|
1
|
2
|
18
|
5–10
|
25–30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025 GUIDANCE
-
Sales and adjusted EPS are unchanged and contemplates owning Aerospace for the full year
Sales are expected to be $4.0–$4.3 billion, down 2% to 9% versus 2024
-
Volume is expected to be down low single to low double digits (versus down low to high single digits)
Volume at the midpoint:
-
Down mid-teens in Bedding Products segment (versus down low double digits)
Down mid-single digits in Specialized Products segment
Down low single digits in Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products segment
-
Earnings expectations include:
-
$.08 to $.13 per share impact from restructuring costs
$.11 per share fourth quarter impact from a non-cash settlement charge related to the termination of a pension plan
$.12 to $.16 per share gain from sales of real estate, consisting of real estate exited from restructuring initiatives and idle real estate
-
At the midpoint, increase versus 2024 due primarily to metal margin expansion and restructuring benefit partially offset by lower volume
-
Depreciation and amortization $125 million (versus $135 million)
Net interest expense $70 million
Effective tax rate 26% (versus 25%)
Fully diluted shares 139 million
Operating cash flow $275–$325 million
Capital expenditures $80–$90 million (versus $100 million)
Minimal acquisitions and share repurchases
SEGMENT RESULTS – Second Quarter 2025 (versus 2Q 2024)
Bedding Products –
-
Trade sales decreased 11%
-
Volume decreased 12%, primarily due to demand softness in U.S. and European bedding markets, retailer merchandising changes in Adjustable Bed, and restructuring-related sales attrition, partially offset by higher trade wire and rod sales
Raw material-related selling price increases and currency benefit added 2% to sales
Divestiture of a small U.S. machinery business, as part of our restructuring plan, reduced sales 1%
-
2Q 2025 adjustments include: $2 million of restructuring charges and $17 million gain from real estate sales
2Q 2024 adjustments include: $587 million non-cash goodwill impairment, $10 million of restructuring charges, and a $5 million gain from the sale of real estate
Specialized Products –
-
Trade sales decreased 5%
-
Volume decreased 6% from declines in Automotive and Hydraulic Cylinders partially offset by growth in Aerospace
Raw material-related selling price increases added 1% to sales
-
2Q 2025 adjustments include: $1 million of restructuring charges and a $2 million gain from the sale of real estate
2Q 2024 adjustments include: $44 million non-cash goodwill impairment and a $1 million restructuring charge
Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products –
-
Trade sales decreased 2%
-
Volume decreased 1% from demand softness in Home Furniture and Flooring partially offset by growth in Textiles and Work Furniture
Raw material-related selling price decreases, net of currency benefit, reduced sales 1%
-
2Q 2025 adjustment includes: $1 million of restructuring charges
2Q 2024 adjustment includes: $44 million non-cash goodwill impairment
SLIDES AND CONFERENCE CALL
A set of slides containing summary financial information, tariff overview, and restructuring update is available from the Investor Relations section of Leggett's website at . Management will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. Central (8:30 a.m. Eastern) on Friday, August 1. The conference call may be accessed through Leggett's Investor Relations website, via Webcast | LEG 2Q25 Webcast & Earnings Conf Call , or by phone: (201) 689-8341; there is no passcode.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit Leggett's website at .
COMPANY DESCRIPTION : Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG ) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in many homes and automobiles. The 142-year-old Company is a leading supplier of bedding components and private label finished goods; automotive seat comfort and convenience systems; home and work furniture components; geo components; flooring underlayment; hydraulic cylinders for material handling and heavy construction applications; and aerospace tubing and fabricated assemblies.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS : This press release contains "forward-looking statements," identified by the context in which they appear or words such as "expect," "anticipated," "estimate," and "guidance," including, but not limited to volume; sales, EPS, adjusted EPS; capital expenditures; depreciation and amortization; net interest expense; fully diluted shares; operating cash flow; closing of the Aerospace disposition; EBIT margin; adjusted EBIT margin; effective tax rate; dividends; raw material related price increases; currency benefit; minimal acquisitions and share repurchases; capital allocation priorities; domestic bedding industry outlook; Restructuring Plan impacts including the timing and amount of annualized and incremental sales attrition and EBIT benefit, proceeds and gains from real estate sales, and restructuring and restructuring related cash and non-cash costs; non-cash pension settlement charge; metal margin expansion; and tariffs providing a net positive for our business. Such statements are expressly qualified by cautionary statements described in this provision and reflect only the beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of Leggett at the time the statement is made. Because all forward-looking statements deal with the future, they are subject to risks, uncertainties and developments which might cause actual events or results to differ materially from those envisioned or reflected in any forward-looking statement. Moreover, we do not have, and do not undertake, any duty to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement was made. Some of these risks include: increased trade costs, including tariffs; regarding the Restructuring Plan (the "Plan"), the possibility that estimates may change, our ability to timely implement the Plan, receive anticipated benefits, and timely receive expected proceeds from real estate sales, and the impact on employees, customers and vendors; regarding the Aerospace divestiture (the "Divestiture"), an event that causes termination of the Divestiture agreement, the possibility that closing conditions to the Divestiture may not be satisfied or waived, and the risk that the Divestiture may not be completed within the expected timeframe or at all; our ability to accurately forecast sales and earnings; the adverse impact on our sales, earnings, liquidity, margins, cash flow, costs, and financial condition caused by: global inflationary and deflationary impacts; the demand for our products and our customers' products; our manufacturing facilities' ability to obtain necessary raw materials, parts, and labor, and to ship finished products; the impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets; our ability to access the commercial paper market or borrow under our credit facility; supply chain shortages and disruptions; our ability to manage working capital; our ability to collect receivables; price and product competition; cost of raw materials, labor and energy; cash generation sufficient to pay our debts or the dividend; cash repatriation from foreign accounts; our ability to pass along cost increases through increased selling prices; conflict between China and Taiwan; our ability to maintain profit margins if customers change the quantity or mix of our products; political risks; tax rates; foreign operating risks; cybersecurity incidents; customer losses and insolvencies; disruption to our steel rod mill and wire mills and other operations because of severe weather-related events, natural disaster, fire, explosion, terrorism, pandemic, or governmental action; ability to develop innovative products; foreign currency fluctuation; share repurchases; anti-dumping duties on innersprings, steel wire rod and mattresses; data privacy; sustainability obligations; litigation risks; and risk factors in the "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" sections in Leggett's Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Qs.
CONTACT : Investor Relations, (417) 358-8131 or [email protected]
Steve West, Vice President, Investor Relations
Katelyn J. Pierce, Analyst, Investor Relations
LEGGETT & PLATT
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
SECOND QUARTER
|
|
YEAR TO DATE
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
Trade sales
|
|
$ 1,058.0
|
|
$ 1,128.6
|
|
(6) %
|
|
$ 2,080.1
|
|
$ 2,225.5
|
|
(7) %
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
865.4
|
|
942.1
|
|
|
|
1,697.5
|
|
1,852.6
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
192.6
|
|
186.5
|
|
3 %
|
|
382.6
|
|
372.9
|
|
3 %
|
Selling & administrative expenses
|
|
118.4
|
|
131.5
|
|
(10) %
|
|
242.0
|
|
257.4
|
|
(6) %
|
Amortization
|
|
3.6
|
|
4.7
|
|
|
|
8.6
|
|
9.6
|
|
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
|
(19.8)
|
|
664.6
|
|
|
|
(21.3)
|
|
657.2
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) before interest and income taxes
|
|
90.4
|
|
(614.3)
|
|
NM
|
|
153.3
|
|
(551.3)
|
|
NM
|
Net interest expense
|
|
18.7
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
|
36.5
|
|
40.6
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
|
|
71.7
|
|
(634.3)
|
|
|
|
116.8
|
|
(591.9)
|
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
19.2
|
|
(32.2)
|
|
|
|
33.7
|
|
(21.4)
|
|
|
Net earnings (loss)
|
|
52.5
|
|
(602.1)
|
|
|
|
83.1
|
|
(570.5)
|
|
|
Less net income from noncontrolling interest
|
|
-
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
Net Earnings (loss) Attributable to L&P
|
|
$ 52.5
|
|
$ (602.2)
|
|
NM
|
|
$ 83.1
|
|
$ (570.6)
|
|
NM
|
Earnings (loss) per diluted share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings (loss) per diluted share
|
|
$ 0.38
|
|
$ (4.39)
|
|
NM
|
|
$ 0.60
|
|
$ (4.16)
|
|
NM
|
Shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock (at end of period)
|
|
135.3
|
|
134.1
|
|
0.9 %
|
|
135.3
|
|
134.1
|
|
0.9 %
|
Basic (average for period)
|
|
138.5
|
|
137.3
|
|
|
|
138.2
|
|
137.0
|
|
|
Diluted (average for period)
|
|
139.6
|
|
137.3
|
|
1.7 %
|
|
139.1
|
|
137.0
|
|
1.5 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOW
|
|
SECOND QUARTER
|
|
YEAR TO DATE
|
(In millions)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
Net earnings (loss)
|
|
$ 52.5
|
|
$ (602.1)
|
|
|
|
$ 83.1
|
|
$ (570.5)
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
29.7
|
|
32.6
|
|
|
|
61.3
|
|
65.5
|
|
|
Working capital decrease (increase)
|
|
16.4
|
|
19.7
|
|
|
|
(47.8)
|
|
(62.4)
|
|
|
Impairments
|
|
0.9
|
|
675.6
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
677.9
|
|
|
Deferred income tax benefit
|
|
(3.2)
|
|
(46.0)
|
|
|
|
(1.6)
|
|
(45.0)
|
|
|
Other operating activities
|
|
(12.3)
|
|
14.2
|
|
|
|
(5.4)
|
|
22.4
|
|
|
Net Cash from Operating Activities
|
|
$ 84.0
|
|
$ 94.0
|
|
(11) %
|
|
$ 90.8
|
|
$ 87.9
|
|
3 %
|
Additions to PP&E
|
|
(8.5)
|
|
(15.5)
|
|
|
|
(21.8)
|
|
(41.4)
|
|
|
Purchase of companies, net of cash
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
Proceeds from disposals of assets and businesses
|
|
23.5
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
|
29.1
|
|
23.2
|
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
(6.8)
|
|
(61.7)
|
|
|
|
(13.5)
|
|
(123.0)
|
|
|
Repurchase of common stock, net
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
|
|
(2.3)
|
|
(4.3)
|
|
|
Additions (payments) to debt, net
|
|
(146.4)
|
|
(73.0)
|
|
|
|
(77.4)
|
|
11.9
|
|
|
Other
|
|
10.7
|
|
(5.9)
|
|
|
|
13.7
|
|
(12.8)
|
|
|
Increase (Decrease) in Cash & Equivalents
|
|
$ (43.8)
|
|
$ (54.3)
|
|
|
|
$ 18.6
|
|
$ (58.5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCIAL POSITION
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
Dec 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and equivalents
|
|
$ 368.8
|
|
$ 350.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
|
577.2
|
|
559.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
648.6
|
|
722.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
53.3
|
|
55.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets held for sale 1
|
|
94.8
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,742.7
|
|
1,690.5
|
|
3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net fixed assets
|
|
686.4
|
|
724.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
154.9
|
|
175.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
751.2
|
|
794.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets and deferred costs, both at net
|
|
224.8
|
|
271.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets held for sale 1
|
|
143.7
|
|
4.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$ 3,703.7
|
|
$ 3,661.6
|
|
1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts payable
|
|
$ 468.4
|
|
$ 497.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current debt maturities
|
|
1.3
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current operating lease liabilities
|
|
50.9
|
|
53.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
242.1
|
|
294.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities held for sale 1
|
|
39.6
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
802.3
|
|
846.4
|
|
(5) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
1,792.2
|
|
1,862.8
|
|
(4) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
111.2
|
|
131.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term liabilities held for sale 1
|
|
8.4
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred taxes and other liabilities
|
|
133.8
|
|
131.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
855.8
|
|
690.2
|
|
24 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Capitalization
|
|
2,901.4
|
|
2,815.2
|
|
3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY
|
|
$ 3,703.7
|
|
$ 3,661.6
|
|
1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Our Aerospace Products Group met held for sale criteria as of March 31, 2025.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEGGETT & PLATT
|
|
Page 7 of 8
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 31, 2025
|
SEGMENT RESULTS 2
|
|
SECOND QUARTER
|
|
YEAR TO DATE
|
(In millions)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
Bedding Products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade sales
|
|
$ 391.4
|
|
$ 438.0
|
|
(11) %
|
|
$ 782.1
|
|
$ 886.0
|
|
(12) %
|
EBIT
|
|
27.2
|
|
(591.8)
|
|
NM
|
|
36.8
|
|
(576.1)
|
|
NM
|
EBIT margin
|
|
6.9 %
|
|
(135.1) %
|
|
NM
|
|
4.7 %
|
|
(65.0) %
|
|
NM
|
Goodwill impairment
|
|
-
|
|
587.2
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
587.2
|
|
|
Restructuring, restructuring-related, and impairment charges
|
|
2.1
|
|
9.9
|
|
|
|
5.5
|
|
19.2
|
|
|
Gain on sale of real estate
|
|
(16.7)
|
|
(4.7)
|
|
|
|
(16.7)
|
|
(12.6)
|
|
|
Adjusted EBIT 4
|
|
12.6
|
|
0.6
|
|
NM
|
|
25.6
|
|
17.7
|
|
45 %
|
Adjusted EBIT margin 4
|
|
3.2 %
|
|
0.1 %
|
|
310 bps
|
3
|
3.3 %
|
|
2.0 %
|
|
130 bps
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
13.3
|
|
14.3
|
|
|
|
26.3
|
|
28.9
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
25.9
|
|
14.9
|
|
74 %
|
|
51.9
|
|
46.6
|
|
11 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
6.6 %
|
|
3.4 %
|
|
320 bps
|
|
6.6 %
|
|
5.3 %
|
|
130 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Specialized Products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade sales
|
|
$ 304.1
|
|
$ 319.6
|
|
(5) %
|
|
$ 604.2
|
|
$ 635.5
|
|
(5) %
|
EBIT
|
|
38.7
|
|
(9.5)
|
|
NM
|
|
67.1
|
|
14.2
|
|
NM
|
EBIT margin
|
|
12.7 %
|
|
(3.0) %
|
|
NM
|
|
11.1 %
|
|
2.2 %
|
|
NM
|
Goodwill impairment
|
|
-
|
|
43.6
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
43.6
|
|
|
Restructuring, restructuring-related, and impairment charges
|
|
0.6
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
Gain on sale of real estate
|
|
(1.7)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1.7)
|
|
-
|
|
|
Adjusted EBIT 4
|
|
37.6
|
|
35.4
|
|
6 %
|
|
69.4
|
|
59.1
|
|
17 %
|
Adjusted EBIT margin 4
|
|
12.4 %
|
|
11.1 %
|
|
130 bps
|
|
11.5 %
|
|
9.3 %
|
|
220 bps
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
8.2
|
|
10.3
|
|
|
|
18.6
|
|
20.4
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
45.8
|
|
45.7
|
|
- %
|
|
88.0
|
|
79.5
|
|
11 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
15.1 %
|
|
14.3 %
|
|
80 bps
|
|
14.6 %
|
|
12.5 %
|
|
210 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade sales
|
|
$ 362.5
|
|
$ 371.0
|
|
(2) %
|
|
$ 693.8
|
|
$ 704.0
|
|
(1) %
|
EBIT
|
|
24.4
|
|
(9.4)
|
|
NM
|
|
49.2
|
|
14.2
|
|
NM
|
EBIT margin
|
|
6.7 %
|
|
(2.5) %
|
|
NM
|
|
7.1 %
|
|
2.0 %
|
|
NM
|
Goodwill impairment
|
|
-
|
|
44.5
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
44.5
|
|
|
Restructuring, restructuring-related, and impairment charges
|
|
0.9
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
Gain on sale of real estate
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(3.2)
|
|
-
|
|
|
Gain from net insurance proceeds from tornado damage
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
(2.2)
|
|
|
Adjusted EBIT 4
|
|
25.3
|
|
35.1
|
|
(28) %
|
|
47.0
|
|
58.0
|
|
(19) %
|
Adjusted EBIT margin 4
|
|
7.0 %
|
|
9.5 %
|
|
(250) bps
|
|
6.8 %
|
|
8.2 %
|
|
(140) bps
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
4.6
|
|
5.5
|
|
|
|
9.5
|
|
10.8
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
29.9
|
|
40.6
|
|
(26) %
|
|
56.5
|
|
68.8
|
|
(18) %
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
8.2 %
|
|
10.9 %
|
|
(270) bps
|
|
8.1 %
|
|
9.8 %
|
|
(170) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade sales
|
|
$ 1,058.0
|
|
$ 1,128.6
|
|
(6) %
|
|
$ 2,080.1
|
|
$ 2,225.5
|
|
(7) %
|
EBIT - segments
|
|
90.3
|
|
(610.7)
|
|
NM
|
|
153.1
|
|
(547.7)
|
|
NM
|
Intersegment eliminations and other
|
|
0.1
|
|
(3.6)
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
(3.6)
|
|
|
EBIT
|
|
90.4
|
|
(614.3)
|
|
NM
|
|
153.3
|
|
(551.3)
|
|
NM
|
EBIT margin
|
|
8.5 %
|
|
(54.4) %
|
|
NM
|
|
7.4 %
|
|
(24.8) %
|
|
NM
|
Goodwill impairment
|
|
-
|
|
675.3
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
675.3
|
|
|
Restructuring, restructuring-related, and impairment charges
|
|
3.6
|
|
11.2
|
|
|
|
10.5
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
Gain on sale of real estate
|
|
(18.4)
|
|
(4.7)
|
|
|
|
(21.6)
|
|
(12.6)
|
|
|
Gain from net insurance proceeds from tornado damage
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
(2.2)
|
|
|
CEO transition compensation costs
|
|
-
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
Adjusted EBIT 4
|
|
75.6
|
|
71.2
|
|
6 %
|
|
142.2
|
|
134.9
|
|
5 %
|
Adjusted EBIT margin 4
|
|
7.1 %
|
|
6.3 %
|
|
80 bps
|
|
6.8 %
|
|
6.1 %
|
|
70 bps
|
Depreciation and amortization - segments
|
|
26.1
|
|
30.1
|
|
|
|
54.4
|
|
60.1
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization - unallocated 5
|
|
3.6
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
6.9
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ 105.3
|
|
$ 103.8
|
|
1 %
|
|
$ 203.5
|
|
$ 200.4
|
|
2 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
10.0 %
|
|
9.2 %
|
|
80 bps
|
|
9.8 %
|
|
9.0 %
|
|
80 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LAST SIX QUARTERS
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
Selected Figures (In Millions)
|
|
1Q
|
|
2Q
|
|
3Q
|
|
4Q
|
|
1Q
|
|
2Q
|
Trade sales
|
|
1,096.9
|
|
1,128.6
|
|
1,101.7
|
|
1,056.4
|
|
1,022.1
|
|
1,058.0
|
Sales growth (vs. prior year)
|
|
(10) %
|
|
(8) %
|
|
(6) %
|
|
(5) %
|
|
(7) %
|
|
(6) %
|
Volume growth (same locations vs. prior year)
|
|
(6) %
|
|
(4) %
|
|
(4) %
|
|
(4) %
|
|
(5) %
|
|
(7) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBIT 4
|
|
63.7
|
|
71.2
|
|
76.0
|
|
55.6
|
|
66.6
|
|
75.6
|
Cash from operations
|
|
(6.1)
|
|
94.0
|
|
95.5
|
|
122.3
|
|
6.8
|
|
84.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (trailing twelve months) 4
|
|
475.3
|
|
442.3
|
|
423.7
|
|
402.5
|
|
404.1
|
|
405.6
|
(Long-term debt + current maturities - cash and equivalents) / adj. EBITDA 4,6
|
|
3.61
|
|
3.83
|
|
3.78
|
|
3.76
|
|
3.77
|
|
3.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Organic Sales (Vs. Prior Year) 7
|
|
1Q
|
|
2Q
|
|
3Q
|
|
4Q
|
|
1Q
|
|
2Q
|
Bedding Products
|
|
(15) %
|
|
(13) %
|
|
(8) %
|
|
(6) %
|
|
(12) %
|
|
(10) %
|
Specialized Products
|
|
(1) %
|
|
- %
|
|
(6) %
|
|
(5) %
|
|
(5) %
|
|
(5) %
|
Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products
|
|
(9) %
|
|
(6) %
|
|
(4) %
|
|
(4) %
|
|
(1) %
|
|
(2) %
|
Overall
|
|
(10) %
|
|
(8) %
|
|
(6) %
|
|
(5) %
|
|
(7) %
|
|
(6) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 Segment and overall company margins calculated on net trade sales.
|
3 bps = basis points; a unit of measure equal to 1/100th of 1%.
|
4 Refer to next page for non-GAAP reconciliations.
|
5 Consists primarily of depreciation of non-operating assets.
|
6 EBITDA based on trailing twelve months.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7 Trade sales excluding sales attributable to acquisitions and divestitures consummated in the last 12 months.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEGGETT & PLATT
|
|
Page 8 of 8
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 31, 2025
|
RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED (GAAP) TO ADJUSTED (Non-GAAP) FINANCIAL MEASURES 12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Adjustments 8
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
|
1Q
|
|
2Q
|
|
3Q
|
|
4Q
|
|
1Q
|
|
2Q
|
Goodwill impairment
|
|
-
|
|
675.3
|
|
-
|
|
0.7
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Restructuring, restructuring-related, and impairment charges
|
|
10.8
|
|
11.2
|
|
12.3
|
|
15.5
|
|
6.9
|
|
3.6
|
Gain on sale of real estate
|
|
(7.9)
|
|
(4.7)
|
|
(14.0)
|
|
(4.3)
|
|
(3.2)
|
|
(18.4)
|
Gain from net insurance proceeds from tornado damage
|
|
(2.2)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
CEO transition compensation costs
|
|
-
|
|
3.7
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Non-GAAP Adjustments (Pretax) 9
|
|
0.7
|
|
685.5
|
|
(1.7)
|
|
11.9
|
|
3.7
|
|
(14.8)
|
Income tax impact
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
(43.6)
|
|
0.4
|
|
(2.7)
|
|
(1.3)
|
|
3.6
|
Special tax item 10
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
5.4
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Non-GAAP Adjustments (After Tax)
|
|
0.5
|
|
641.9
|
|
(1.3)
|
|
14.6
|
|
2.4
|
|
(11.2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted shares outstanding
|
|
137.3
|
|
137.3
|
|
138.0
|
|
138.2
|
|
138.6
|
|
139.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
|
-
|
|
4.68
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
0.11
|
|
0.02
|
|
(0.08)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Margin, and EPS 8
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
|
1Q
|
|
2Q
|
|
3Q
|
|
4Q
|
|
1Q
|
|
2Q
|
Trade sales
|
|
1,096.9
|
|
1,128.6
|
|
1,101.7
|
|
1,056.4
|
|
1,022.1
|
|
1,058.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes)
|
|
63.0
|
|
(614.3)
|
|
77.7
|
|
43.7
|
|
62.9
|
|
90.4
|
Non-GAAP adjustments (pretax)
|
|
0.7
|
|
685.5
|
|
(1.7)
|
|
11.9
|
|
3.7
|
|
(14.8)
|
Adjusted EBIT
|
|
63.7
|
|
71.2
|
|
76.0
|
|
55.6
|
|
66.6
|
|
75.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT margin
|
|
5.7 %
|
|
(54.4) %
|
|
7.1 %
|
|
4.1 %
|
|
6.2 %
|
|
8.5 %
|
Adjusted EBIT Margin
|
|
5.8 %
|
|
6.3 %
|
|
6.9 %
|
|
5.3 %
|
|
6.5 %
|
|
7.1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
|
63.0
|
|
(614.3)
|
|
77.7
|
|
43.7
|
|
62.9
|
|
90.4
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
32.9
|
|
32.6
|
|
36.4
|
|
34.1
|
|
31.6
|
|
29.7
|
EBITDA
|
|
95.9
|
|
(581.7)
|
|
114.1
|
|
77.8
|
|
94.5
|
|
120.1
|
Non-GAAP adjustments (pretax)
|
|
0.7
|
|
685.5
|
|
(1.7)
|
|
11.9
|
|
3.7
|
|
(14.8)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
96.6
|
|
103.8
|
|
112.4
|
|
89.7
|
|
98.2
|
|
105.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA margin
|
|
8.7 %
|
|
(51.5) %
|
|
10.4 %
|
|
7.4 %
|
|
9.2 %
|
|
11.4 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
|
8.8 %
|
|
9.2 %
|
|
10.2 %
|
|
8.5 %
|
|
9.6 %
|
|
10.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
0.23
|
|
(4.39)
|
|
0.33
|
|
0.10
|
|
0.22
|
|
0.38
|
EPS impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
-
|
|
4.68
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
0.11
|
|
0.02
|
|
(0.08)
|
Adjusted EPS
|
|
0.23
|
|
0.29
|
|
0.32
|
|
0.21
|
|
0.24
|
|
0.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 11
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
|
1Q
|
|
2Q
|
|
3Q
|
|
4Q
|
|
1Q
|
|
2Q
|
Total debt
|
|
2,076.7
|
|
2,003.1
|
|
1,879.3
|
|
1,864.1
|
|
1,936.4
|
|
1,793.5
|
Less: cash and equivalents
|
|
(361.3)
|
|
(307.0)
|
|
(277.2)
|
|
(350.2)
|
|
(412.6)
|
|
(368.8)
|
Net debt
|
|
1,715.4
|
|
1,696.1
|
|
1,602.1
|
|
1,513.9
|
|
1,523.8
|
|
1,424.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA, trailing 12 months
|
|
475.3
|
|
442.3
|
|
423.7
|
|
402.5
|
|
404.1
|
|
405.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Debt / 12-month Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
3.61
|
|
3.83
|
|
3.78
|
|
3.76
|
|
3.77
|
|
3.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8 Management and investors use these measures as supplemental information to assess operational performance.
|
9 The non-GAAP adjustments are included in the following lines of the income statement:
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
|
1Q
|
|
2Q
|
|
3Q
|
|
4Q
|
|
1Q
|
|
2Q
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
2.3
|
|
1.4
|
|
0.8
|
|
8.7
|
|
0.5
|
|
-
|
Selling & administrative expenses
|
|
0.5
|
|
8.7
|
|
6.2
|
|
4.5
|
|
1.7
|
|
-
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
|
(2.1)
|
|
675.4
|
|
(8.7)
|
|
(1.3)
|
|
1.5
|
|
(14.8)
|
Total Non-GAAP Adjustments (Pretax)
|
|
0.7
|
|
685.5
|
|
(1.7)
|
|
11.9
|
|
3.7
|
|
(14.8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10 Deferred tax asset valuation allowance related to a 2022 acquisition in the Specialized Products segment.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11 Management and investors use this ratio as supplemental information to assess ability to pay off debt. These ratios are calculated differently than the Company's credit
|
12 Calculations impacted by rounding.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
