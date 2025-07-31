403
Colombia's Jobs Up, But Many Still Struggle For Stability
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's official data shows that by June 2025, the job market improved. The unemployment rate dropped to 8.6%, a clear fall from 10.3% just a year earlier.
This means 2.22 million people remained out of work, but 831,000 more Colombians found jobs in the past year, raising total employment to 23.75 million. These numbers mark the best labor figures since the pandemic.
However, not all regions see equal progress. Cities like Quibdó still face severe joblessness, with the highest urban unemployment at nearly 30%, while bigger cities like Bucaramanga and Medellín show much lower rates, near 7%.
Job growth mainly happens where Colombia's economy is stronger, so many areas continue to miss out. Behind the headline numbers, informal work is everywhere.
Over half of working Colombians-about 56%-do not have formal contracts or social security. Self-employment is rising, with more people working independently.
That growth supports the drop in jobless numbers but leaves workers with little job security or benefits. Job creation remains strong in trade, car repair, farming, public service, and transport.
Yet women and young people still find it much harder to get work. Men outnumber women in employment, and young people face unemployment rates well above the national average, especially in Bogotá.
Economists say this recovery rides on strong growth and slowing inflation. But deeper problems remain. Most new jobs are still informal, offering little protection if economic conditions worsen.
The gap between formal and informal work, and between cities, regions, and demographic groups, remains wide. For those looking at Colombia from abroad, the picture is mixed.
The country is recovering quickly on paper, but most Colombians-especially those outside the biggest cities, women, youths, and the self-employed-are still searching for stable jobs with real security.
Businesses and investors may find opportunity in this turnaround, but the real story is Colombia must turn job growth into better quality and more secure work for everyone.
