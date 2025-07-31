3 WWE Stars Who Could Shock Fans With Summerslam 2025 Debuts Aligned To Top Factions

Several WWE factions could get new recruits at SummerSlam 2025. A few surprising names are in line.

The current NXT North American Champion, Ethan Page, has been on the edge of a call-up for months now. The Canadian star has brought charisma and quality to the black-and-gold brand, and SummerSlam 2025 might be the platform where WWE finally pulls the trigger on his promotion.

Page could make a shocking appearance during the high-voltage tag team match featuring Roman Reigns and Jey Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. If WWE wants to make a statement, this is the moment.

A debuting Page joining Breakker and Reed mid-match would be a thunderous move. Not only would it help them neutralize Reigns and Jey, but it could also serve as the official announcement of Page joining this dangerous faction aimed at dismantling The Bloodline's influence on WWE.

Lance Anoa'i has been a name floating around WWE circles for a while, especially within The Bloodline discussions online. At SummerSlam 2025, the star could finally arrive on the big stage, and in the biggest way possible.

During the United States Championship steel cage clash between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, chaos is expected. Tanga Loa, JC Mateo, and Tama Tonga are likely to swarm the cage, trying to stack the odds in Solo's favor. But this could be the moment Lance Anoa'i makes his WWE debut.

Imagine him rushing in to take out all three henchmen, shifting the momentum to Jacob Fatu, who could use the opening to finish Solo and claim the title. It would be a major reset moment for the internal Bloodline war.

Ricky Saints has become one of the most talked-about former AEW stars since his arrival in NXT. Now making waves on the developmental brand, Saints might be ready to level up to the main roster at SummerSlam 2025, and in stunning fashion.

There's growing speculation that Saints could align with Seth Rollins' faction, but WWE could raise the stakes by having Paul Heyman pull the strings. During a key match involving Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, Saints could suddenly appear to tip the scales.

And in a twist, Heyman could step out and reveal that Saints has been secretly working under Rollins' instructions the whole time. This not only helps the duo win but gives Rollins' faction a massive credibility boost, potentially laying the groundwork for new storylines leading into the fall.