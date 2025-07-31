Hanetf And Vettafi Partner To Launch The World's First Indo-Pacific Defence ETF, Addressing Critical Gap In Global Portfolios

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - HANetf, Europe's leading white-label UCITS ETF provider, announced the launch of the Future of Defence Indo-Pacific ex-China UCITS ETF (LSE: QUAD). The new ETF, which is based on an index provided by VettaFi, offers investors targeted exposure to defence, aerospace, and security companies in the Indo-Pacific region, excluding China.

The launch of QUAD comes as Indo-Pacific nations are undergoing a historic rearmament and accelerating the localization of military production, a trend that is severely underrepresented in existing global defence ETFs. VettaFi's Future of Defence Indo-Pac ex-China Index, which the new ETF tracks, is designed to capture this significant geopolitical shift.

"We are proud to partner with HANetf to bring this innovative and timely product to market," said Brian Coco, Head of Product at VettaFi. "As the strategic weight of global security continues to shift eastward, our index provides the precise, forward-looking exposure that investors are seeking. This ETF is a prime example of our commitment to delivering specialized benchmarks that address the most compelling market opportunities."

Hector McNeil, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of HANetf, noted that the launch of the QUAD ETF fills a critical gap in European portfolios by providing access to the defence buildup across key Indo-Pacific democracies. This launch cements HANetf's position as Europe's most comprehensive platform for accessing the global defence theme.

The VettaFi Future of Defence Indo-Pac ex-China Index rebalances quarterly to ensure a focused, diversified exposure to the sector. The new ETF is available with a total expense ratio of 0.59%.

About VettaFi: VettaFi is a differentiated index provider, helping asset managers across the globe build and grow their product suites. With an industry-leading index platform, it partners with issuers to develop innovative investment solutions and bring them to market. Beyond that, its modern distribution solutions help clients scale products and achieve success.

For more information, please visit: .

About HANetf: HANetf is Europe's largest provider of white-label ETFs and ETC/Ps, providing asset managers across the world with a full white-label operational, regulatory, distribution and marketing solution to successfully launch and manage UCITS ETF and ETC/Ps. For investors, HANetf offers products geared to benefit from themes shaping the future. From the future of energy and drive for sustainability, to the future of defence, technology, recycled gold, cryptocurrencies, active strategies, and many more.