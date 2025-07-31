AUSTIN, TEXAS - July 31, 2025 - Following Texas Governor Greg Abbott's signing of Senate Bill 2308 and the allocation of $50 million for ibogaine research, a new analysis by researcher David Dardashti is providing a groundbreaking framework for the state's clinical trials. This new perspective focuses on a therapeutic microdosing regimen designed to maximize long-term benefits, which the analysis asserts carries no recreational risk.

The state's historic investment, backed by former Governor Rick Perry, aims to position Texas as a global leader in the development of an FDA-approved ibogaine treatment. The legislation creates a consortium of universities, hospitals, and drug developers, with Texas set to retain a minimum of 20% of any successful drug's revenue, a quarter of which will be dedicated to a fund for state veterans.

According to Dardashti's analysis, the University of Texas has the opportunity to add a critical research component to the state's clinical trials by focusing on a sustained, long-term microdosing strategy. This protocol asserts that an initial ibogaine treatment could be followed by a microdose every three months. This schedule is designed to maintain the effects of the active metabolite, neuroibogaine, and its function as a natural serotonin reuptake inhibitor.

“This is not just about the initial treatment; it's about a sustainable healing process," said a statement from David Dardashti. "By administering a microdose of ibogaine every three months, we can ensure the ongoing therapeutic effects of neuroibogaine. This approach is inherently therapeutic, with no recreational risk factors, and instead focuses on achieving the lasting benefits of a natural serotonin reuptake inhibitor that develops from the initial treatment. This is the path to truly addressing addiction and trauma long-term.”

The Texas initiative comes at a time when private investment in psychedelics has faced setbacks, such as the FDA's recent rejection of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD. With its substantial public funding, Texas is poised to lead the way in evidence-based drug research. The initiative has garnered support from figures like Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who, despite holding a hardline stance on THC, has publicly backed ibogaine for its clear medicinal intent to treat addiction and brain trauma.

With the first clinical trials set to begin, Texas' bold step forward with a focus on both groundbreaking research and the economic benefits for its citizens and veterans marks a new chapter in the nation's approach to mental health and addiction treatment.