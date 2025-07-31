Gene Expression Analysis In Drug Discovery Market Size To Reach USD 4,936.9 Million In 2032
July 29, 2025 - The increasing prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases is a major factor driving revenue growth in the gene expression analysis market for drug discovery. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), an estimated 589 million people between the ages of 20 and 79 are living with diabetes in 2024. This number is projected to rise by 46% to approximately 853 million by 2050, meaning that one in every eight individuals worldwide will be affected. Notably, over 81% of those with diabetes reside in low- and middle-income countries. The majority more than 90% suffer from type 2 diabetes, which is influenced by a combination of socioeconomic, demographic, environmental, and genetic factors.
In July 2024, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a global leader in clinical diagnostics and life science research products, announced the launch of its ddSEQ Single-Cell 3' RNA-Seq Kit alongside Omnition v1.1 analytic software, tailored for single-cell transcriptomics and gene expression research. Designed for use with Bio-Rad's droplet-based ddSEQ Cell Isolator, the new kit enables the rapid and cost-effective generation of high-quality single-cell 3' RNA-Seq libraries. This streamlined workflow empowers researchers to efficiently perform detailed analyses of single-cell gene expression and regulation.
Large-scale genomic research holds significant promise for advancing our understanding of human cancer biology and enhancing diagnostic accuracy, prognostic assessments, and treatment options. However, variations in technology and ongoing advancements have influenced the reproducibility of findings. Additionally, statistical limitations particularly the difficulty of correlating a vast number of variables with a relatively small sample size have presented further challenges to such research.
Want to Know What's Fueling the Gene Expression Analysis in Drug Discovery Market Growth? Get Exclusive Report Insights Here:
Segments market overview and growth Insights
Based on the product and service, the gene expression analysis in drug discovery market is segmented into reagents and consumables, instruments, and service. The instruments segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), DNA microarrays, and other advanced technologies are widely used for genomic analysis. NGS allows for the high-speed sequencing of millions of DNA fragments simultaneously, offering comprehensive insights into genome architecture, genetic variations, gene expression patterns, and epigenetic modifications. By combining DNA methylation data with RNA-seq results, researchers can identify differentially methylated regions (DMRs) that are associated with changes in gene expression.
Regional market overview and growth insights
North America held the largest market share in the Gene Expression Analysis in Drug Discovery market in 2024. This growth is driven by Primarily driven by the increasing incidence of chronic and genetic disorders, along with continuous advancements in genomic technologies, the market is experiencing significant growth. According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer encompassing both small cell and non-small cell types is the second most diagnosed cancer among both men and women in the United States.
Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors
The Gene Expression Analysis in Drug Discovery market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the Gene Expression Analysis in Drug Discovery market report are:
oIllumina Inc.
oThermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
oLabcorp Drug Development
oRevvity Inc.
oOxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
oFluidigm Corporation
oCreative Biolabs
oCD Genomics
oBD Biosciences
oCharles River Laboratories
oQiagen N.V.
oEurofins Scientific
o10X Genomics
oBio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Buy Your Exclusive Copy Now:
Major strategic developments by leading competitors
Mission Bio: In June 2025, Mission Bio, a leading provider of single-cell multiomics solutions for precision medicine, announced the launch of its Single-Cell Genotype and Targeted Gene Expression assay. This new assay extends the functionality of the Tapestri Platform, making it the only commercially available solution capable of simultaneously profiling genotype and targeted gene expression from over 10,000 single cells. The multi-modal assay is designed to support three main applications: uncovering mechanisms of treatment resistance, advancing next-generation T-cell therapies, and improving patient selection in clinical research.
CCM Biosciences: In December 2023, CCM Biosciences, a diversified biotechnology company, announced the launch of its new business unit, CCM 5Prime Sciences, dedicated to advancing and applying patented technologies in DNA biology. The 5Prime platform features a range of globally commercialized, patent-protected formulations and techniques used in molecular cloning, next-generation DNA sequencing, and molecular diagnostics.
Unlock the Key to Transforming Your Business Strategy with Our Gene Expression Analysis in Drug Discovery Market Insights –
.Download the report summary:
.Request customization:
Navistrat Analytics has segmented the Gene Expression Analysis in Drug Discovery market based on product and service, type, molecule type, therapeutic area, application, end-use, and region:
.Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
oReagents and Consumables
oInstruments
oService
.Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
oBulk RNA Sequence
oSingle Cell Analysis
oSpatial Transcriptomics
.Molecule Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
oSmall Molecule
oBiosimilars
.Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
oNeurology
oDiabetes
oOncology
oOthers
.Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
oBiomarker Discovery
oDrug Target Identification and Validation
oToxicogenomics
oPharmacogenomics
oOthers
.End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
oHospital & Clinics
oPharmaceutical & Biotech Companies
oAcademic Research Institutes
.Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
oNorth Benelux
g Countries
h of Europe
oAsia Pacific
a Japan
d Oceania
f Countries
g of APAC
oLatin Brazil
b of LATAM
oMiddle East & Africa
a Countries
b Turkey
e of MEA
Get a preview of the complete research study:
About Us:
At Navistrat Analytics, we provide high-quality, comprehensive syndicated and customized market research reports that deliver actionable insights and empower businesses through data-driven strategies. Choose Navistrat Analytics as your strategic growth partner for reliable market intelligence, and let us help you navigate the complexities of the market with clarity, precision, and confidence.
Contact Us:
Navistrat Analytics
Visit Us:
Email Us: ...
Asia-Pacific: +91-9073010653
Follow Us LinkedIn:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment