Gene Expression Analysis In Drug Discovery Market Size To Reach USD 4,936.9 Million In 2032

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 29, 2025 11:21 am - The Gene Expression Analysis in Drug Discovery market, valued at USD 2,394.5 million in 2024, is expected to register robust revenue CAGR of 9.3%. Request free copy of this report:

July 29, 2025 - The increasing prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases is a major factor driving revenue growth in the gene expression analysis market for drug discovery. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), an estimated 589 million people between the ages of 20 and 79 are living with diabetes in 2024. This number is projected to rise by 46% to approximately 853 million by 2050, meaning that one in every eight individuals worldwide will be affected. Notably, over 81% of those with diabetes reside in low- and middle-income countries. The majority more than 90% suffer from type 2 diabetes, which is influenced by a combination of socioeconomic, demographic, environmental, and genetic factors.

In July 2024, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a global leader in clinical diagnostics and life science research products, announced the launch of its ddSEQ Single-Cell 3' RNA-Seq Kit alongside Omnition v1.1 analytic software, tailored for single-cell transcriptomics and gene expression research. Designed for use with Bio-Rad's droplet-based ddSEQ Cell Isolator, the new kit enables the rapid and cost-effective generation of high-quality single-cell 3' RNA-Seq libraries. This streamlined workflow empowers researchers to efficiently perform detailed analyses of single-cell gene expression and regulation.

Large-scale genomic research holds significant promise for advancing our understanding of human cancer biology and enhancing diagnostic accuracy, prognostic assessments, and treatment options. However, variations in technology and ongoing advancements have influenced the reproducibility of findings. Additionally, statistical limitations particularly the difficulty of correlating a vast number of variables with a relatively small sample size have presented further challenges to such research.

Want to Know What's Fueling the Gene Expression Analysis in Drug Discovery Market Growth? Get Exclusive Report Insights Here:

Segments market overview and growth Insights

Based on the product and service, the gene expression analysis in drug discovery market is segmented into reagents and consumables, instruments, and service. The instruments segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), DNA microarrays, and other advanced technologies are widely used for genomic analysis. NGS allows for the high-speed sequencing of millions of DNA fragments simultaneously, offering comprehensive insights into genome architecture, genetic variations, gene expression patterns, and epigenetic modifications. By combining DNA methylation data with RNA-seq results, researchers can identify differentially methylated regions (DMRs) that are associated with changes in gene expression.

Regional market overview and growth insights

North America held the largest market share in the Gene Expression Analysis in Drug Discovery market in 2024. This growth is driven by Primarily driven by the increasing incidence of chronic and genetic disorders, along with continuous advancements in genomic technologies, the market is experiencing significant growth. According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer encompassing both small cell and non-small cell types is the second most diagnosed cancer among both men and women in the United States.

Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors

The Gene Expression Analysis in Drug Discovery market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the Gene Expression Analysis in Drug Discovery market report are:

oIllumina Inc.

oThermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

oLabcorp Drug Development

oRevvity Inc.

oOxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

oFluidigm Corporation

oCreative Biolabs

oCD Genomics

oBD Biosciences

oCharles River Laboratories

oQiagen N.V.

oEurofins Scientific

o10X Genomics

oBio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Buy Your Exclusive Copy Now:

Major strategic developments by leading competitors

Mission Bio: In June 2025, Mission Bio, a leading provider of single-cell multiomics solutions for precision medicine, announced the launch of its Single-Cell Genotype and Targeted Gene Expression assay. This new assay extends the functionality of the Tapestri Platform, making it the only commercially available solution capable of simultaneously profiling genotype and targeted gene expression from over 10,000 single cells. The multi-modal assay is designed to support three main applications: uncovering mechanisms of treatment resistance, advancing next-generation T-cell therapies, and improving patient selection in clinical research.

CCM Biosciences: In December 2023, CCM Biosciences, a diversified biotechnology company, announced the launch of its new business unit, CCM 5Prime Sciences, dedicated to advancing and applying patented technologies in DNA biology. The 5Prime platform features a range of globally commercialized, patent-protected formulations and techniques used in molecular cloning, next-generation DNA sequencing, and molecular diagnostics.

Unlock the Key to Transforming Your Business Strategy with Our Gene Expression Analysis in Drug Discovery Market Insights –

.Download the report summary:

.Request customization:

Navistrat Analytics has segmented the Gene Expression Analysis in Drug Discovery market based on product and service, type, molecule type, therapeutic area, application, end-use, and region:

.Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oReagents and Consumables

oInstruments

oService

.Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oBulk RNA Sequence

oSingle Cell Analysis

oSpatial Transcriptomics

.Molecule Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oSmall Molecule

oBiosimilars

.Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oNeurology

oDiabetes

oOncology

oOthers

.Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oBiomarker Discovery

oDrug Target Identification and Validation

oToxicogenomics

oPharmacogenomics

oOthers

.End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oHospital & Clinics

oPharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

oAcademic Research Institutes

.Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oNorth Benelux

g Countries

h of Europe

oAsia Pacific

a Japan

d Oceania

f Countries

g of APAC

oLatin Brazil

b of LATAM

oMiddle East & Africa

a Countries

b Turkey

e of MEA

Get a preview of the complete research study:

About Us:

At Navistrat Analytics, we provide high-quality, comprehensive syndicated and customized market research reports that deliver actionable insights and empower businesses through data-driven strategies. Choose Navistrat Analytics as your strategic growth partner for reliable market intelligence, and let us help you navigate the complexities of the market with clarity, precision, and confidence.

Contact Us:

Navistrat Analytics

Visit Us:

Email Us: ...

Asia-Pacific: +91-9073010653

Follow Us LinkedIn: