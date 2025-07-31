Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Social Affairs Min. Congratulates Morocco On King's Accession Anniv.


2025-07-31 03:05:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT,July 31 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family, and Childhood Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila congratulated the Kingdom of Morocco, its leadership and people, on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of King Mohammed VIآ's accession to the throne, during her attendance at a celebration held by the Embassy of Morocco in Kuwait on Wednesday evening.
Emphasizing the depth of historical and brotherly relations between the two nations, Minister Al-Huwaila told KUNA that this significant occasion reflects the remarkable development and progress achieved by the Kingdom of Morocco under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI since his ascension in 1999, including notable accomplishments in various economic, social, and cultural fields.
Al-Huwaila affirmed deep-rooted brotherly ties and cooperation between the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Morocco, commending the prominent role and ongoing efforts of the Moroccan Embassy in Kuwait in strengthening bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two brotherly countries and their peoples.
She expressed sincere wishes for continued progress and prosperity for Morocco under the wise leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, praying that Morocco continues to enjoy stability, security, and sustained development. (end)
