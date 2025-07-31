Telnyx Supercharges European Voice AI With Paris GPU Edge, Breaking 200Ms Latency Barrier

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telnyx , the vertically integrated operator powering low-latency voice AI agents, today lit up a new GPU-accelerated Voice-AI Point-of-Presence (PoP) in Paris, France.

By embedding its inference stack directly inside the same data halls as its pan‐European telephony core, Telnyx now delivers sub‐200 ms round-trip time (RTT) to end users across the continent. RTT, the time it takes for audio to travel from the end user to Telnyx and back, is critical for creating engaging conversations that don't lag behind the flow of natural speech.

“Latency is the silent killer of Voice AI,” said Ian Reither, COO of Telnyx.“Every millisecond counts. By colocating our GPU inference with our private backbone in Paris, we're redefining what 'real time' means for European businesses. We shave off delay at its source and deliver voice AI experiences that feel instantaneous and lifelike, without your data ever leaving the region.”

Built for speed, built for sovereignty

By performing speech recognition, orchestration, and synthesis directly at the Paris PoP, audio never routes through a distant cloud, sharpening Telnyx's edge in delivering high-impact Voice AI Agents to customers in Europe.

Solutions like intelligent IVRs and fully conversational AI agents can reliably handle high-volumes in over 30 languages, while keeping all data and AI prompts within EU borders for full GDPR, DORA, and local retention compliance.

Momentum that compounds

The Paris launch caps a summer of rapid Voice AI innovation on the Telnyx platform, designed to give customers the fastest path from prototype to production.

In-house NaturalHD neural voices to deliver lifelike speech synthesis, one-line web widgets that embed AI agents in minutes, a canary and versioning toolkit for safely A/B testing voice flows, and native MCP server mode for orchestrating complex multi-agent scenarios.

Powering Europe's next wave of real-time automation

From retailers and fintechs to logistics operators and public-sector hotlines, businesses can now deploy compliant, human-like voice agents that route calls, verify transactions, and handle multilingual support quickly, eliminating trans-Atlantic backhaul delays and reducing dependence on costly legacy call centers.

About Telnyx

Telnyx is the full‐stack provider powering the future of intelligent, global communications. From private IP infrastructure and GPU‐accelerated inference to lifelike voices, orchestration tools, and carrier‐grade network services, Telnyx delivers everything enterprises need to build next‐generation voice and messaging applications at scale.

