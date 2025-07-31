Epic Padel And Adidas Padel Announce Strategic Sponsorship To Advance Padel Growth Across The U.S.

Partnership includes exclusive gear, product discounts and support for national club expansion

- Co-Founder and CEO of Epic Padel, Hala SarkisARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Epic Padel, a leading U.S.-based owner, operator and investor dedicated to expanding padel across North America, today announced a new national sponsorship agreement with All Racquet Sports, the official licensee of adidas Padel in North America. The multi-year agreement marks a major milestone in Epic Padel's mission to grow the sport through world-class facilities, equipment and strategic brand alignment.“This partnership with adidas Padel represents another bold step toward building the infrastructure and experience needed to bring padel to more players across the U.S.,” said Co-Founder and CEO of Epic Padel, Hala Sarkis.“Aligning with one of the most iconic and innovative brands in sports will elevate the Epic Padel player experience while supporting our ambitious growth goals.”Epic Padel, which is on track to operate 100 courts nationwide by the end of 2026, and is set to open its flagship location in Charlotte, NC in September, will also explore the use of adidas-branded courts through All Racquet Sports as it opens new clubs across the country.“The leadership team at Epic Padel is laying the foundation for solid growth in Padel for years to come. Padel is more than a sport, it can quickly become a player's 3rd place where they choose to spend their time when not at home or work,” said CCO of All Racquet Sports, Bryan Ogle.“This is a critical component of Epic's strategy. Creating environments where players enjoy spending time on...and off the court. Partnering with Epic as their premier provider of gear is a win-win for both parties. Through careful programming and thoughtful retail installations we can serve the player in the best manner possible. The exclusive use of the ADIDAS Speed RX ball is also really exciting as this underlines our commitment to not only developing superior playing products but putting our name behind it as well."Globally, padel has soared to more than 30 million players, with a new court built every 2.5 hours. The U.S. is quickly catching up, with more than 350 padel courts being built across the country in 2024 alone (a 22% increase from 2023). Epic is leading that momentum, not only with club development, but by investing deeply in the sport's ecosystem. The company backs high-profile events like the Hexagon Cup, supports pro teams like the New York Atlantics in the Pro Padel League (PPL) and partners with apparel brands like Adidas to enhance the player experience.This collaboration underscores Epic Padel's commitment to inclusivity, innovation and sustainability, values shared by adidas and central to the growing appeal of padel worldwide.About Epic Padel:Epic Padel is a Virginia-based padel owner, operator and investor dedicated to expanding the sport of padel across North America. With a focus on inclusivity, innovation, and sustainability, Epic Padel is building world-class padel facilities and investing in key companies and technologies shaping the future of the sport. Epic is also expanding rapidly across the U.S. with a goal of operating 100 padel courts nationwide by the end of 2026.

Ben Nichols

Padel 22

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.