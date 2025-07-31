Union Properties Sees Q2 Profit Drop Despite Revenue Rise

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Union Properties reported a sharp decline in second-quarter net profit, registering AED 8.74 million, a 52% fall from AED 18.3 million for the same quarter last year. The Dubai-listed developer attributed the downturn to heavier upfront investments channelled into development activities and upgrades to infrastructure across its portfolio.

For the first half of 2025, profit stood at AED 14.56 million, significantly lower than the AED 34.77 million reported during the same period in 2024. Despite this decline in bottom-line earnings, the company recorded a notable improvement in revenue. Total income for the six-month period rose to AED 316 million, a 19% year-on-year increase compared to AED 266 million during the first half of 2024.

The company's performance reflects a strategic pivot toward long-term asset enhancement, which has led to a temporary squeeze on margins. According to statements from company officials, this phase of intensified capital expenditure is aligned with efforts to revitalise core assets and push forward master-planned projects aimed at bolstering future recurring revenue.

Union Properties has been seeking to reposition itself in the competitive Dubai real estate landscape, where both private and publicly traded developers are ramping up efforts to respond to shifting demand patterns in residential, commercial, and mixed-use spaces. The firm's latest investment push includes modernisation of infrastructure, land parcel optimisation, and enhancements across its flagship MotorCity community, as well as new project launches in high-growth corridors of Dubai.

Market analysts indicate that the firm's choice to front-load development expenses may place temporary pressure on quarterly earnings but positions the company for stronger medium-term growth, particularly as Dubai's property sector remains buoyant. Real estate transaction volumes in the emirate have continued to show strength, driven by both domestic end-user demand and international investor interest.

Union Properties has also been undertaking restructuring initiatives since 2022 in a bid to reverse a prolonged downturn marked by legal disputes, operational setbacks, and financial mismanagement. The group's current leadership has focused on stabilising the balance sheet, improving transparency, and advancing stalled developments. The company's equity structure has undergone changes, with efforts to attract new institutional investors and offload non-core assets.

During the latest reporting period, the developer recorded a surge in project execution costs, which contributed to the narrowing of margins. Construction and infrastructure spending increased significantly, while administrative expenses remained relatively stable. The higher costs are partly reflective of an accelerated build-out of key developments and a recalibration of timelines to align with updated delivery schedules.

The developer's revenue boost was attributed largely to stronger unit sales and improved rental income from existing properties. However, the impact of increased capital expenditure overshadowed these gains, resulting in lower profitability. The company's cash flow remains positive, supported by pre-sales and project advances, although liquidity management remains a focus area amid the ongoing investment cycle.

Union Properties' board has reiterated its confidence in the current trajectory, describing the strategic investments as necessary for sustainable growth. Internal forecasts suggest that revenue streams will continue to expand into the second half of the year as multiple projects reach key development milestones. Delivery schedules have been tightened and operational efficiencies have been integrated to mitigate further cost overruns.

The wider Dubai property market has shown continued resilience, with price growth moderating but staying positive. Analysts suggest that Union Properties' recent performance must be viewed in the context of its turnaround efforts and sector-wide transformation. Large-scale developers have increasingly shifted focus towards quality, lifestyle-oriented developments, a segment Union Properties is now actively targeting through its redevelopment strategy.

