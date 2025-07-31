Zambia Seeks 12-Month Extension For IMF Loan Deal

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Zambia's government is pushing for a 12-month extension to its current loan arrangement with the International Monetary Fund, according to an official cabinet statement released on Wednesday. The proposal, if approved, would see the existing agreement, set to expire at the end of October, continue until October 2024.

This decision follows a series of critical economic challenges faced by the southern African nation, which is heavily reliant on copper exports and has struggled with high public debt. The government's request is indicative of Zambia's efforts to secure sustained financial support while navigating the complexities of its recovery from an economic downturn.

Zambia entered into a $1.3 billion loan programme with the IMF in 2022, aimed at stabilising the nation's economy and restructuring its debt. The programme, supported by Zambia's commitment to fiscal reforms, has been a key part of the country's strategy to restore investor confidence and economic growth after years of rising debt levels and financial instability.

The IMF's loan has allowed Zambia to access essential financial assistance, which is crucial for keeping the country's public sector functioning. However, with the expiry date fast approaching, the government has expressed concerns over its ability to maintain fiscal discipline without the extended backing of the IMF.

In the statement, officials acknowledged the difficulties of meeting all of the programme's requirements, particularly in the wake of global economic uncertainties and domestic fiscal challenges.“The extension would help us maintain macroeconomic stability and continue our debt restructuring efforts,” said a senior government official familiar with the matter.

The IMF's financial support has been instrumental in stabilising Zambia's economy during a period of serious external shocks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply chain disruptions, and fluctuating copper prices. Copper, a vital commodity for the country, accounts for a significant portion of its export revenue, and its price volatility has had a substantial impact on Zambia's economic performance.

The request for an extension also comes amid concerns about Zambia's debt sustainability. The country's public debt, which has been a long-standing issue, reached unsustainable levels over the past decade, leading to Zambia becoming the first African nation to default on its debt in 2020. Since then, the government has been working to renegotiate its loans with international creditors, and an extension of the IMF programme would give Zambia more time to make progress in these talks.

Zambia's appeal for more time is not only about meeting the IMF programme's fiscal targets but also about gaining room to implement deeper economic reforms. The government has set out plans to streamline public sector expenditures, curb inflation, and improve the management of foreign currency reserves. However, achieving these goals remains a complex challenge, given the constraints of its economic environment.

The extension would also enable the IMF to continue offering its expertise and monitoring Zambia's financial situation, ensuring that the country adheres to the necessary reform measures. The IMF has praised Zambia's efforts to restore fiscal discipline but has emphasised that continued progress is required to ensure long-term sustainability.

It remains to be seen whether the IMF will grant the extension, but Zambia's request reflects the deep-seated need for international assistance as the country works to recover from its financial crises. Economists have warned that without additional support, Zambia could face serious setbacks in its recovery efforts.

The IMF is expected to make a decision on the extension in the coming weeks, following consultations with the Zambian government. If approved, the additional 12 months would provide Zambia with the breathing space it needs to solidify its fiscal foundations and continue with much-needed reforms.

This loan extension request also has implications for the broader global financial landscape. Given Zambia's role as one of the largest copper producers in Africa, the country's economic stability is of significance not only to its own population but also to the global supply chains that depend on its copper exports.

The outcome of the IMF's decision could have a ripple effect on other countries in sub-Saharan Africa that are facing similar debt challenges. As global inflationary pressures and rising interest rates continue to impact developing economies, Zambia's negotiations with the IMF could set a precedent for other nations grappling with fiscal instability.

