SFC Energy AG adjusts its forecast for financial year 2025 – Growth trajectory remains intact

Macroeconomic uncertainties, tariffs, and exchange rate fluctuations are weighing on planning reliability and investment willingness

Delays in project awards in the defense sector in India are dampening short-term expectations Growth strategy remains intact: stable organic growth in core markets, new US production and a solid financial base Brunnthal/Munich, 31 July 2025 – The Management Board of SFC Energy AG („SFC“, F3C:DE , ISIN: DE0007568578 ), a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary, portable, and mobile hybrid power supply solutions, has today resolved to adjust its forecast for the 2025 financial year due to the persistently challenging market environment and recent individual data points. Based on preliminary figures for the first half of 2025 and in light of continued uncertainties regarding volume and price developments over the remainder of the year – particularly in connection with the significant depreciation of the Company's key Group currencies against the euro – the Management Board now expects Group sales for the 2025 financial year to be in the range of EUR 146.5 million to EUR 161 million (previously EUR 160.6 million to EUR 180.9 million), adjusted EBITDA of between EUR 13 million and EUR 19 million (previously EUR 24.7 million to EUR 28.2 million), and adjusted EBIT of between EUR 5 million and EUR 11 million (previously EUR 17.5 million to EUR 20.6 million). The adjustment of the earnings and sales forecast is primarily driven by ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and exchange rate volatility. In addition, increasing protectionist tendencies – particularly with regard to U.S. trade policy – are reducing planning reliability and are negatively affecting customers' willingness to take decisions and investments in new regions and application areas. This is having a short-term impact especially on new business in the United States, which has so far fallen short of expectations in the current financial year, although it is growing compared to the previous year. According to the Management Board's current assessment, several planned project awards in the Defense sector are being delayed despite a very strong project pipeline. The affected programs – particularly in India – are now expected to be realized in 2026. In the field of hydrogen technology, there continues to be a noticeable reluctance to invest. Only in selected regions, including Scandinavia and the Benelux countries, are new investments being made in hydrogen solutions. Against this backdrop, timelines and resource allocation need to be reassessed. Additionally, the first half of 2025 saw temporarily high expenses related to the implementation of the ERP system, as well as heightened investments in IT and cybersecurity infrastructure. Combined with adverse currency developments, these factors are placing a burden on earnings for the current financial year. According to preliminary half-year figures, Group sales for the first six months amounted to approximately EUR 73.6 million (previous year: EUR 70.9 million). Adjusted EBITDA decreased to EUR 8.5 million (previous year: EUR 12.5 million). Based on preliminary figures, adjusted EBIT for the first half-year amounted to EUR 4.6 million (previous year: EUR 9.6 million). Outlook SFC Energy AG remains on a profitable growth path. The existing methanol fuel cell business for industrial customers in Europe and the USA is developing dynamically, with annual growth rates exceeding 20%. The Clean Power Management segment is on track and has shown approximately 10% growth after six months. In the Defense & Public Security sector, SFC has a strong project pipeline in India and Europe, with initial contract awards expected in the near term. In parallel, additional vehicle platform projects – such as the one already announced with Polaris – are in the implementation phase. Initial pilot projects in the field of drone charging have been launched in Germany and India. In the area of traffic and construction site safety, SFC Energy has successfully entered the infrastructure sector with its first large-scale project on a German highway construction site. The company aims to significantly expand this market segment through strategic partnerships. As part of its M&A strategy, SFC is actively evaluating acquisition opportunities to accelerate growth, particularly to strengthen market access in the U.S. (Defense as well as Oil & Gas) and in Southeast Asia. To improve earnings, SFC Energy has implemented a series of cost reduction measures. With a net financial position (freely available cash and cash equivalents less liabilities to banks) of approximately EUR 46 million as of 30 June 2025, SFC Energy AG has a solid financial foundation to support its further expansion plans. Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG: “Our revised forecast for 2025 reflects the significant uncertainties in the overall economic environment and the disappointing delays in programs in India. Nevertheless, we remain firmly on a profitable growth path with a forward-looking strategy that is taking effect. With the launch of our own production facility in the U.S. in the fourth quarter, we are sending a strong signal of customer proximity and local value creation. Our goal is to further accelerate growth with both existing and new customers while effectively offsetting the impact of U.S. tariffs. The Half-Year Report 2025 of SFC Energy AG will be published on 26 August 2025. For interested investors and members of the press, SFC Energy AG will host a conference call in English tomorrow, 1 August 2025, at 9:00 a.m. (CEST).

About SFC Energy AG SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 75,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and has operating subsidiaries in Canada, India, the Netherlands, Romania, Denmark, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

