Datavault AI Expands Commercialization Of Its AI Agents Built On IBM Watsonx.Ai

July 31, 2025 by David Edwards

Datavault AI , a specialist in AI data experience, valuation, and monetization, has expanded the commercialization of its flagship AI agents – DataScore and DataValue – built with IBM watsonx.

IBM is also committing AI engineering talent and deep technical expertise over multiple years to help Datavault expand and accelerate the impact of its offerings for clients.

The integration is designed to help customers streamline their enterprise financial modeling, risk assessment, and pricing strategies across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Datavault AI is a Platinum partner in IBM's Partner Plus program, with plans to collaborate on deployment, testing, and development to help accelerate AI adoption across key industries including finance, healthcare, sports, entertainment, and government.

As a Platinum IBM Partner, Datavault AI will collaborate with IBM's sales force and partner network to accelerate Datavault's customer engagement and buy-in.

Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI, says:“We believe this is a strategic inflection point for Datavault AI and marks a significant milestone in our enterprise-scale commercialization roadmap.

“By integrating IBM watsonx at a technical level and collaborating closely with IBM, we're positioned to scale our data monetization platform globally.”

This collaboration is further strengthened by IBM providing AI engineers and development expertise to accelerate the value of watsonx inside DataScore & DataValue to enhance the value to Datavault customers.

Biz Dziarmaga, Head of Americas AI Partnerships at IBM, commented,“Bringing our resources to support Datavault's mission will help drive the data monetization that companies of all sizes can take advantage of.

“Leveraging IBM's platforms with Datavault's innovations presents a compelling value proposition to customers worldwide. Enterprises are increasingly seeking new revenue streams, and our AI-driven platform with Datavault AI helps to provide a scalable path to data monetization.”

According to McKinsey & Company, generative AI is projected to add between $2.6 trillion and $4.4 trillion annually1 across key business applications, making AI-driven automation one of the most significant investment frontiers in enterprise technology.

Datavault AI has developed a fully integrated AI-powered ecosystem designed to help organizations monetize their data assets through its three flagship AI agents:

Data Vault Bank: A Web 3.0-powered AI engine that will convert enterprise data into structured, tradable assets. Currently being built with IBM, it is expected to be released in October of 2025.

DataScore: A patented AI-driven scoring and risk analysis tool that assesses data quality and ensures compliance with GDPR, CCPA, and other regulatory standards.

DataValue: A patented AI-driven pricing engine that assigns real-world financial valuations to enterprise data, creating new liquidity and trading opportunities​.

Additionally, Datavault AI's patented Data Vault Web 3.0 platform is enhanced by its completed integrations, enabling secure, compliant, and scalable data monetization across industries.

The platform continues to evolve with advancements in data indexing, perception, and monetization capabilities.