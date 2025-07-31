Biomednewsbreaks - Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) Completes Targeted Enrollment For Phase 2 HARMONIC Trial In Japan

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) , an AI-driven developer of targeted cancer therapies using its proprietary RADR(R) platform, has completed targeted enrollment for its Phase 2 HARMONIC(TM) clinical trial in Japan ahead of schedule, enrolling 10 patients across five sites including the National Cancer Center Japan. The trial evaluates LP-300 with carboplatin and pemetrexed in never-smoker non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients who have progressed after tyrosine kinase inhibitors. CEO Panna Sharma said the milestone validates the company's international expansion strategy into regions with higher prevalence of never-smoker NSCLC such as Japan and Taiwan, where enrollment continues alongside U.S. sites. The global trial aims to enroll approximately 90 patients and builds on early U.S. data showing an 86% clinical benefit rate, including a durable complete response lasting nearly two years.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is an AI company transforming the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development. Our proprietary AI and machine learning (ML) platform, RADR(R), leverages over 100 billion oncology-focused data points and a library of 200+ advanced ML algorithms to help solve billion-dollar, real-world problems in oncology drug development. By harnessing the power of AI and with input from world-class scientific advisors and collaborators, we have accelerated the development of our growing pipeline of therapies that span multiple cancer indications, including both solid tumors and blood cancers and an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) program. Our lead development programs include a Phase 2 clinical program and multiple Phase 1 clinical trials. Our AI-driven pipeline of innovative product candidates is estimated to have a combined annual market potential of over $15 billion USD and have the potential to provide life-changing therapies to hundreds of thousands of cancer patients across the world.

