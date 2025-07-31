Top 100 Chief Sustainability Officers 2025 Named For USA And Canada

MENAFN - 3BL) NEW YORK and HAMBURG, Germany, July 31, 2025 /3BL/ - The 100 leading Chief Sustainability Officers (CSOs) in the United States and Canada for 2025 are released today.

The list is published by Futur/io Institute, a pioneering organization dedicated to nurturing and inspiring leadership in sustainable innovation and celebrating the most impactful network of CSOs globally.

An extensive database of Fortune 2000 enterprises was compiled with a focus on the trailblazing CSOs and organizations that are a benchmark and pushing ahead to achieve an ambitious NetZero Goal by the year 2040.

Executives stem from a diverse range of industries – excluding consulting groups and fossil fuel industries like oil & gas and related sectors.

Women represent two thirds of the Top 100 CSOs of North America, with 66 women and 34 men featured on the list. US companies are the majority, occupying 94 positions, while Canada has 6 companies present.

To be featured in the Top100 list, the executives must be the highest sustainability representative of the company or group with an executive role, occupy the position for at least a year, and be considered a thought leader.

At a company level, the list includes companies headquartered in the USA or Canada, with an annual revenue of over $1 billion and at least five thousand employees. Oil and gas companies were not considered, in an effort in line with the recent COP29 of the United Nations Climate Secretariat (UNFCCC) to encourage fast divestment from fossil fuels and resource-heavy industries.

The Futur/io CSO Awards Top 100 List is the first step in an initiative that aims to celebrate the leading Chief Sustainability Officers of North America.

The second part is the selection to Top20 nominees for the CSO Awards 2025.

The CSO Awards will culminate at a gala ceremony in New York City on September 22, during the UN General Assembly and Climate Week. The CSO Awards North America are awarded in collaboration with Made in Sustainability and supported by premium partners IntegrityNext and vitra.

The Futur/io four-quadrant model was developed in partnership with scientific research and knowledge partners, such as the Leonardo Centre at Imperial College Business School and Denominator, specialized in human-centric data.

In addition, knowledge partners include ClimateGPT and Rainforest Partnership.

Futur/io Institute-together with its knowledge partners-will narrow down the Top100 list to 20 names, who will be the nominees of the CSO Awards. The final three Award Winners, as well as the special mentions, will only be announced at the gala ceremony and will be selected by a Grand Jury composed of thought leaders in sustainability.

A report including all criteria dimensions and highlighting the Top 20 nominees will be published after the CSO Awards during Climate Week New York.

Top 100 Eligibility Requirements

Company Level



Over $1 Billion in annual revenues. The CSO Award focuses on major companies where sustainability practices grant the most impact in reducing emissions and contributing to groundbreaking changes, whilst bearing the most challenges.

Published NetZero goal of 2040 or earlier

Company headquarters must be based within the USA or Canada

Company Headcount +5k employees

The awards do not include oil & gas, defence, and consulting companies, or related industries Companies that have published the latest sustainability report by August 8, 2025 (data source must include at least the first quarter of 2024) are eligible to be considered among the 20 nominees for the awards.

CSO Level



We consider the job titles of Chief Sustainability Officer or equivalent, operating a C-level, Vice president or director position.

Highest sustainability representative of the company or group with executive roles.

Only one CSO/equivalent role per group or affiliated companies.

At least one year in the current position to be eligible for further nomination stage (one year before September 22, 2025). Thought leadership ranked by the number of followers on LinkedIn and public appearances.

About Futur/io Institute

We believe in co-creating desirable futures where ideas and innovation drive a regenerative economy that benefits people and the planet within the planetary boundaries.

The Futur/io Institute is a pioneering organization to serve the most impactful network of Chief Sustainability Officers dedicated to transforming businesses to drive positive impact for people, planet and prosperity. We do this through publications, podcasts and convening at inspiring locations like Davos, Basel, Lisbon, Venice and New York.

With a mission to inspire ambition, action and cross-pollination to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the institute provides a platform for thought leaders, innovators, and change-makers to shape the futures of business and society.

Futur/io works with organizations like the UNFCCC or corporations in leadership training and curates Executive Programmes to inspire future leaders in sustainable innovation. Each year in Davos, the institute organizes executive receptions and in 2024 debuted the annual CSO Awards to shine a light on the leadership role of Chief Sustainability Officers.

Futur/io is based in Hamburg and works as a think-tank with a selected international and diverse faculty of 100+ leaders in sustainability. The most recent book“Leadership for Sustainable Futures” was published in May 2024 with Murmann Publishers. CEO & curator Harald Neidhardt hosts the CSO Impact Podcast, which launched in June 2024.

