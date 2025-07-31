Comic Exports, Inc. And Comic Holdings, Inc. Enter Into Agreement To Sell Diamond Comic Distributors UK To Diamond Distributors UK Ltd.

HUNT VALLEY, Md., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comic Exporters, Inc. and Comic Holdings, Inc., subsidiaries of Diamond Comic Distributors Inc., today announced that they have entered into an agreement to sell 100% of the shares of Diamond Comic Distributors UK ("Diamond UK") to Diamond Distributors UK Ltd., a new company owned and managed by the existing United Kingdom-based management team of Diamond UK. Comic Exporters, Inc. and Comic Holdings, Inc. are part of the chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings of Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc., and therefore, the parties' agreement is subject to United States Bankruptcy Court approval.

"We are extremely pleased that we have entered into this agreement and look forward to Court approval of the sale of the shares in Diamond UK," said Diamond Chief Restructuring Officer Robert Gorin. We are confident that Diamond UK's publishers, retailers and other business partners will be in good hands with Diamond Distributors UK Ltd."

"The management team of Diamond UK is extremely proud of the hard work that the entire UK team has put in during the Chapter 11 process and thankful for the support shown to us by all the publishers/partners and our accounts-retailers, whom we represent and supply in the United Kingdom, EMEA region and Australia," said Mike Holman, Chief Executive Officer of Diamond UK. "We can think of no better way to thank them than by working toward a reliable and profitable future together."

About Diamond UK

Diamond UK is a standalone business that serves the United Kingdom, European, Middle Eastern, and Australian comic book, collectible, and book markets, and is the dominant distributor for major publishers.

SOURCE Diamond UK

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED