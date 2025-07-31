Milberg, Krause & Kinsman File Class Action Lawsuit Over Toxic Emissions In Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The international plaintiffs' firm Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, PLLC ("Milberg"), in collaboration with the Krause & Kinsman Law Firm, has filed a federal class action lawsuit against Harcros Chemicals, Philips Electronics, Elementis PLC, and other entities for decades of toxic emissions that have harmed Kansas City residents.

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, the lawsuit alleges that the Harcros Chemicals plant and its predecessor companies have continuously released hazardous toxins, including the known human carcinogen ethylene oxide (EtO) and other dangerous chemicals, into surrounding residential neighborhoods since 1960. The complaint also identifies 11 schools located within the "toxic plume," where over 5,700 students have been consistently exposed to these harmful emissions.

According to the lawsuit, these emissions have caused cancer, reproductive harm, and other severe health issues for Kansas residents.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ranks the Harcros Kansas City facility among the most dangerous toxin emitters nationwide. Independent research shows that residents living near the facility, predominantly from Black and Hispanic communities, have a life expectancy up to 20 years shorter than those residing just a few miles further from the facility.

"For more than 60 years, these corporations have prioritized profit over human health and safety," stated Marc Grossman, senior partner at Milberg. "This lawsuit aims to secure justice and compensation for the affected families and to send a clear message that corporations must be held accountable for environmental damage and the public health crisis they create."

"The people of Kansas City deserve answers and corrective actions," added Robert Kinsman of Krause & Kinsman. "Everyone has the right to clean air. This lawsuit is a crucial step toward ensuring corporate accountability and improving the health of the community."

Individuals who may be eligible to participate in the litigation include those who have lived, worked, or attended school within 2.5 miles of the Harcros facility and have experienced cancer or reproductive health issues.

About Krause & Kinsman Law Firm

Based in Kansas City, Krause & Kinsman represents individuals harmed by corporate negligence nationwide, focusing on environmental justice, product liability, and mass torts.

About Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, PLLC

Milberg is an international leader in complex litigation and class actions, having recovered over $50 billion for victims of corporate misconduct over the past 50 years. The firm is recognized for landmark cases involving environmental contamination, consumer fraud, and defective products.

Lead Counsel

The Plaintiffs are represented by attorneys Adam Krause , Robert Kinsman , Joanna Orscheln , Monet Duke , and Taimí Pabón of Krause & Kinsman, along with Marc Grossman , John Restaino, Jr. , Missy Sims , Luis Almedia , and Nevin Wisnoski of Milberg.

For more information, contact:

Harcros@krauseandkinsman

816-290-6555



Media Contact

Karine Lim

[email protected]

SOURCE Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman PLLC

