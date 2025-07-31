Shareholders Who Lost Money On Their Rxsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) Investment Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately As The Lead Plaintiff Deadline Is September 22Nd
RxSight, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit Summary
- Defendant: RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) Class Period: Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired RxSight securities within the relevant period of November 7, 2024 through July 8, 2025, inclusive, may be eligible. Allegations: Securities fraud and/or other unlawful business practices by RxSight and certain officers or directors. Key Event:
- On July 8, 2025 , RxSight reported preliminary Q2 2025 results , disclosing:
- Significant declines in sales of its Light Delivery Device (LDD) Lower usage of light adjustable intraocular lenses Overall revenue shortfall Full year 2025 guidance cut by approximately $42.5 million
Contact:
- Phone: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774 Email: ... Contact Person: Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
