BOISE CASCADE TEAMSTERS ON STRIKE

Workers Walk Off Job as Company Stalls on Contract Negotiations

BILLINGS, Mont., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, members of Teamsters Local 190 officially went on strike against building materials distributor Boise Cascade, demanding fair wage increases and improved health care benefits after months of stalled contract negotiations.

The 20 workers at Boise Cascade's Billings, Montana facility walked off the job early Tuesday evening, citing management's refusal to offer a fair contract. The strike follows a breakdown in talks after the company failed to address workers' concerns over stagnant pay and inadequate health care coverage.

"Boise Cascade has enjoyed strong profits year after year, but those gains have not been reflected in the wages of the very people who keep the company's operations running," said James Soumas, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 190. "Our members are demanding wages that reflect the rising cost of living and health care that won't bankrupt our families."

Teamsters Local 190 has been engaged in contract negotiations with Boise Cascade for several months. Despite efforts to reach a fair agreement, the company has not made a serious offer that addresses core Teamsters issues, forcing workers to strike until a fair deal is reached.

"Boise Cascade has brought this strike upon themselves. We have been extremely patient with the company during negotiations, yet are treated with disrespect and grandstanding in return," says Zeb Plovanic, a longtime worker at Boise Cascade and member of Local 190. "We deserve respect, job stability, and a future. We will not leave the picket line until those issues are addressed."

The Teamsters remain committed to a fair resolution and are calling on Boise Cascade to return to the bargaining table with meaningful proposals.

