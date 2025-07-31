Inbenta Reports Strong 1H 2025 Growth: New Logo Wins, Increased Customer Usage, And Improved Profitability

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inbenta, an innovator in AI-powered customer experience applications and enterprise automation , today announced significant growth across key business metrics for the first half of 2025. The company reported a 50% year-over-year increase in new customer acquisitions (new logo growth), including continued expansion across European markets. In addition, Inbenta continues to experience growth in its existing customer base: In the first half of 2025, revenue from new services and interactions within existing customer accounts grew 21% year-over-year, driven by greater use of its platform, professional services engagements, and increased adoption of its value-added services.

This increase in usage highlights the growing reliance of Inbenta's enterprise clients on its AI orchestration platform to power both customer and employee experiences. Enterprise integrations and customer-specific deployments also rose by 54% year-over-year, further demonstrating the platform's scalability and adaptability across complex environments.

Along with this rapid growth, Inbenta has significantly improved its profitability - meeting internal targets by using its AI to streamline productivity across the organization, while continuing to invest in innovation and customer success, including a major new platform release planned for later this year.

“We're proud to see strong growth across new logos and deeper usage from our existing customer base,” said Melissa Solis, CEO of Inbenta.“Even more importantly, we achieved this while strengthening our financial foundation. It's a testament to our team's focus, our technology's maturity, and the value we're delivering to some of the world's leading enterprises.”

Inbenta's AI platform helps companies become AI-ready and launch value-driven solutions, providing them with the tools they need to measure and optimize performance. By enabling continuous improvement and scalable impact, Inbenta helps organizations harness AI to create meaningful, efficient connections that proactively boost customer satisfaction, enhance employee productivity, and drive real business growth.

Inbenta is well-positioned for continued momentum as it looks to accelerate its growth trajectory in the second half of 2025 and beyond.

About Inbenta

Inbenta is a global innovator in AI-powered customer and employee experience solutions. Its enterprise AI platform provides personalized, omnichannel support 24/7 through AI Agents that automate interactions and allow human workforces to focus on high-value initiatives. Inbenta enhances engagement, reduces costs, and boosts satisfaction. With deployments in over 100 languages across global enterprises in financial services, e-commerce, government, insurance, technology, healthcare, and travel, Inbenta processes over 2 billion interactions each year.

