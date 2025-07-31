$1.4 Billion Nickel Sale To Global Metals Trading Firm, Traxys, Positions Westwin Elements As U.S. Critical Minerals Powerhouse

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwin Elements, America's first major nickel refinery, has entered into two landmark seven-year Sales & Purchase Agreements (SPAs) with Traxys, a global leader in metals marketing and logistics.

The first agreement, valued at approximately $1.4 billion USD depending on market pricing, covers the purchase of 10,000 metric tonnes per annum (tpa) of Westwin's high-purity Class 1 Nickel Briquettes. The second agreement provides for the purchase of up to 17,000 tpa of contained nickel in the form of Mixed Hydroxide Precipitate (MHP).

This follows Westwin's recent binding sales agreement with Golden Age, securing the sale of approximately $350 million in nickel powder and briquettes over a seven-year term. With both deals finalized, Westwin has now sold 80% of its projected commercial product under binding take-or-pay agreements, totaling approximately $1.7 billion in committed revenue.

As part of the broader offtake relationship, Traxys has also agreed to use best efforts to arrange a $35 million credit facility to support construction of Westwin's commercial production facility, subject to further market standard due diligence. The loan is expected to be structured alongside the company's senior debt package.

"This is more than a transaction - it's a vote of confidence in Westwin and in American-made critical minerals," said KaLeigh Long, Westwin Elements Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "This agreement reflects Traxys' deep conviction in both our near-term execution and long-term growth - and it positions Westwin as a cornerstone of the U.S. critical minerals strategy."

This long-term commitment builds on the momentum of Westwin's Phase 1 production ramp-up, which targets 18,000 tpa of high-purity nickel per year. It also underscores growing demand for U.S.-based critical mineral refining. Westwin plans to reach its full nameplate capacity by 2027 and is in active commercial discussions, either through Traxys as its commercial interface or directly for non Traxys volumes, with multiple global customers across the national defense, aerospace, energy, and specialty alloy sectors.

Westwin is actively working to finalize the capital stack for its initial commercial facility. The company has already secured term sheets from several credit-worthy lenders and is currently engaged in advanced due diligence with prominent institutional investors for its Series B equity raise.

"Our partnership with Westwin reflects our commitment to supporting secure U.S. domestic supply chains for critical materials," said Mark Kristoff, Chief Executive Officer of Traxys. "We're proud to back an innovative company like Westwin as it advances a new era of sustainable, U.S.-based refined nickel production."

About Westwin Elements

Westwin Elements is building America's first major nickel refinery, delivering high-purity Class 1 nickel and specialized nickel products for national security and industrial applications. Westwin is driving critical mineral independence and reshaping the future of sustainable metal refining. Learn more at

About Traxys

Traxys is a global metals and minerals trading firm with expertise in marketing, logistics, distribution, and supply chain management. With operations in over 20 countries, Traxys connects upstream producers with downstream industrial users across the globe, delivering tailored solutions in the critical minerals and metals markets. Learn more at .

SOURCE Westwin Elements Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED