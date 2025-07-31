Parker & Sons And Goodman Launch Help A Senior AC Giveaway In Honor Of National Senior Citizens Day

PHOENIX, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With Arizona's triple-digit summer temperatures posing serious risks to vulnerable residents, Parker & Sons and Goodman have joined forces to provide relief where it's needed most. In celebration of National Senior Citizens Day on August 21, the two companies will give away and install a new air conditioning unit at no cost to a local senior in need.

The Help a Senior initiative honors seniors who have contributed to their families and communities but may now struggle to keep their homes safely cool. Nominations are open through August 15, 2025, for any senior age 60 or older living in the greater Phoenix area.

"We've been part of this community for over 50 years, and giving back is just part of who we are," said Jason Blades, Senior VP of Operations at Parker & Sons. "That's why we've teamed up with Goodman to give a free AC system to a local senior in need. Our install team will take care of everything-no cost, no stress, just the comfort and peace of mind everyone deserves. With partners like Goodman, we're able to do more for the people who need it most."

Kris Humble, Area Sales Manager at Goodman, added, "At Goodman, we're proud to partner with Parker & Sons on the 'Help a Senior' giveaway. Supporting the comfort and safety of our community's most vulnerable residents aligns with our core values. This initiative is about more than equipment-it's about dignity, care, and connection."

The giveaway is open to nominations from loved ones, neighbors, and community members, and seniors are welcome to nominate themselves. Stories of deserving seniors can be submitted online at .

About Parker & Sons

Since 1974, Parker & Sons has served homes and businesses in the Phoenix metropolitan area and delivered exceptional cooling, heating, plumbing, electrical, water quality, and insulation services. We have an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and have twice won the BBB Torch Award for Business Ethics. Our dedication to quality workmanship, outstanding ethics, and 100% customer satisfaction started with Grandpa Parker, and today we're nationally recognized as a top company in our field. Learn more at parkerandsons .

About Goodman

Since 1982, Goodman has been committed to delivering affordable, reliable, and energy-efficient indoor comfort solutions designed, engineered, and assembled in the USA. As part of the global Daikin Group, Goodman combines American manufacturing excellence with world-class innovation, offering HVAC products that provide exceptional value without compromising quality or performance. Learn more at goodmanmfg .

SOURCE Parker & Sons

