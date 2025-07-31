Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AUGA Group, RAB Provide The Voting Ballot For The Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders On 12 August 2025


2025-07-31 11:16:17
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As announced on 21 July 2025, AUGA group, AB entity under restructuring (code 126264360, registered office at Konstitucijos pr. 21C, Vilnius, hereinafter referred to as the“ Company ”), by the initiative and decision of the Board, is convening a General meeting of shareholders on August 12, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., where the Company's shareholders will vote on the approval of the Company's draft restructuring plan, hereinafter referred to as the“ Meeting ”.

With this notice, the Company provides its shareholders with a general voting ballot.

Key information about the Meeting:

The Meeting will be held at the conference room at the business center QUADRUM NORTH, address Konstitucijos ave. 21C, Vilnius.

The registration of the shareholders begins at 09.30 a.m.

The record date of the Meeting shall be 5th August 2025.

Agenda of the Meeting:

1. Approval of the Company's draft restructuring plan

More detailed information and the draft restructuring plan of the Company are provided in the previously published announcement .

Contacts:
Chief Financial Officer of company under restructuring AUGA group, AB
Kristupas Baranauskas
+370 5 233 5340

Attachment

  • General voting ballot_20250812

