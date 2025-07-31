AUGA Group, RAB Provide The Voting Ballot For The Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders On 12 August 2025
With this notice, the Company provides its shareholders with a general voting ballot.
Key information about the Meeting:
The Meeting will be held at the conference room at the business center QUADRUM NORTH, address Konstitucijos ave. 21C, Vilnius.
The registration of the shareholders begins at 09.30 a.m.
The record date of the Meeting shall be 5th August 2025.
Agenda of the Meeting:
1. Approval of the Company's draft restructuring plan
More detailed information and the draft restructuring plan of the Company are provided in the previously published announcement .
Contacts:
Chief Financial Officer of company under restructuring AUGA group, AB
Kristupas Baranauskas
+370 5 233 5340
